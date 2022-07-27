JONESBORO — The Arkansas State football team placed three players on the Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team that was announced Monday.

Arkansas State’s three preseason all-conference picks were made up of two first-team and one second-team selection. Representing the Red Wolves on the first team were senior linebacker Kivon Bennett and senior return specialist Johnnie Lang. Senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt was a second-team choice.

