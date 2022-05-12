MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Álvarez homered twice and Jeremy Peña capped a big day with three hits as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
Houston completed a three-game sweep. Before the regularly scheduled game, the teams completed a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday night due to severe weather. Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in an 11-3 victory.
The Astros have given up just 11 runs during the streak with five shutouts and a 0.90 ERA over that stretch.
"Usually when you have a winning streak you're either hitting the ball a ton or pitching a ton, or both usually," Astros manager Dusty Baker said. "I can't take anything away from our pitchers. They're pitching great."
Peña had two hits and drove in three runs in the first game, giving the Astros shortstop 20 RBIs, most among rookies. He left the second game in the fourth inning with what appeared to be a minor knee injury.
"It's good. Just a little discomfort," Peña said. "I feel like we just took cautionary steps to see what's up. Nothing serious."
Álvarez drove a pitch from Josh Winder (2-1) over the wall in center field to give the Astros a 3-0 lead in the third inning. His second homer of the day and 10th this season came in the ninth off Cole Sands.
"We hope he's getting hot like only he can," Baker said of Àlvarez, who had his second multi-homer game this season.
Garcia (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out nine in five innings to win his second consecutive start. Seth Martinez, Blake Taylor and Rafael Montero worked the final four innings, limiting the slumping Twins on two hits. Minnesota has scored just 10 runs in six games since shortstop Carlos Correa injured a finger.
"We always have to find ways to win," said Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, who was back in the dugout on Thursday after missing a week due to COVID-19. "It doesn't matter if we're playing one of the best teams in baseball, as we were this week. I think we can look all around at the games that we just played and can say we need to pitch better and we need to swing the bats a little bit better."
The Astros led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning. Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros. Bryan Abreu (2-0) earned the victory in relief of José Urquidy, who gave up one run over three innings before the game was suspended. Abreu allowed one run and struck out four in two innings pitched.
Chris Archer (0-1) gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.
When play restarted, the Twins closed to 5-2 on a sacrifice fly by Mark Contreras, who was making his major league debut.
But Houston quickly blew it open with a six-run sixth. The barrage started with Tucker's solo homer, a high fly to right field. After Peña struck out, the next six batters reached base. Jose Siri and Martin Maldonado singled off Yennier Cano, who had come on in the fourth in relief of Archer.
Cano was replaced by Cody Stashak, who gave up consecutive doubles to Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman. Álvarez singled and Tucker capped the burst with an RBI single.
METS 4, NATIONALS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Taijuan Walker pitched seven scoreless innings and the New York Mets remained unbeaten in 10 series this season, cruising past the sloppy Washington Nationals 4-1 on Thursday.
Mark Canha went 3 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs for the NL East-leading Mets, who took two of three from the last-place Nationals. New York has won nine series and split one, and hasn't lost two straight games in a month.
Walker (1-0) allowed three hits and walked one, combining on a four-hitter.
Joan Adon (1-6) walked five of his first 10 batters.
ATHLETICS 5, TIGERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth off Michael Fulmer (1-2) following Jed Lowrie's walk, sending Detroit to its ninth loss in 10 games.
Oakland arrived with a nine-game losing streak and won four of five rom the Tigers.
A.J. Puk (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings for his first win since topping Kansas City on Sept. 17, 2019. He missed the 2020 season with shoulder issues and was limited to 13 1/3 innings in 2021. Dany Jimenez pitched the ninth for his sixth save.
ORIOLES 3, CARDINALS 2
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rylan Bannon became just the third Baltimore player since 2000 to get a hit on the first pitch of his big league career, Jorge Mateo and Anthony Bemboom homered off Steven Matz (3-3).
Keegan Akin (1-0), the second of six Orioles pitchers, got just his fourth win in 16 big league decisions, allowing one hit over 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four on a bullpen day for the Orioles. Felix Bautista got four straight outs for his second save of the series and the season.
Dylan Carlson hit a solo homer and Nolan Arenado added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for St. Louis.
REDS 4, PIRATES 0
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for Cincinnati's first shutout of the season.
Overton (1-0) allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls.
Tyler Stephenson had three hits and two RBIs. Colin Moran and Tyler Naquin also drove in runs.
Pirates starter JT Brubaker (0-3) allowed two runs and four hits in five innings.
RANGERS 3, ROYALS 1
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Taylor Hearn allowed only one hit in five scoreless innings, Brad Miller homered and Texas defeated Kansas City.
The Royals' first hit literally was off Hearn. Michael A. Taylor sent a liner up the middle off the pitcher's leg that continued to the left of second base and into left field with two out in the second inning.
Hearn (2-2) walked three and struck out five.
Joe Barlow pitched a scoreless ninth, retiring Whit Merrifield on a grounder with two runners on base, for his sixth save in six opportunities.
Jonathan Heasley (0-1) allowed four hits and four runs in 3 1/3 innings in his first major league appearance this season.
