Yankees Astros Baseball

Houston Astros' Yordan Alverez, left, celebrates with Alex Bregman after hitting a solo home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German during the first inning in the second game of a baseball doubleheader Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

 Kevin M. Cox

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros opened the second half of the season by sweeping the New York Yankees in a doubleheader Thursday to inch closer in the standings to the team with baseball's best record.

Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both homered and combined for five RBIs as the Astros completed the sweep with a 7-5 win in Game 2.

