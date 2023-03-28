Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team
Following is a 27-player Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media for the 2022 high school football season that ended in December:
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Get access to all online stories and the electronic edition!
One Day: 1.00
4Weeks: 10.00
12Weeks: 27.00
24Weeks: 45.00
52Weeks: 75.00
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$10.00
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$27.00
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$75.00
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Daily Citizen All-Access.
Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Super Team
Following is a 27-player Super Team as voted on by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters and other sports media for the 2022 high school football season that ended in December:
OFFENSE
QB — Eli Wisdom, Sr, Shiloh Christian
RB — Jason Sullivan, Sr, Carlisle
RB — *Connor Baker, Sr, Pocahontas
RB — Jalen Dupree, Jr, Malvern
WR — Jaylin McKinney, Sr, Pulaski Academy
WR — Kaylon Morris, Sr, Fayetteville
OL — Joe Su'a, Sr, Bentonville
OL — Aaron Smith, Sr, Conway
OL — Caleb Shirron, Sr, Cabot
OL — Walker Davis, Sr, Benton
OL — Allen Thomason, Sr, Pulaski Academy
DEFENSE
DL — Tyler Mosley, Sr, Bryant
DL — Robert Dover, Jr, Mountain Home
DL — Fred Giles, Sr, Jonesboro
DL — Quincy Rhodes, Sr, North Little Rock
LB — Brooks Yurachek, Sr, Fayetteville
LB — Ashtyn Williams, Sr, Joe T. Robinson
LB — Evan Williams, Sr, Greenwood
DB — Malachi Graham, Sr, Bryant
DB — Jabrae Shaw, Sr, LR Mills
DB — Tayvion Haney, Sr, LR Parkview
DB — Carter Bray, Sr, Melbourne
SPECIAL
K — *Kyle Ferrie, Sr, Harding Academy
P — Blayne Warden, Sr, Southside Batesville
All-Purpose — Dennis Gaines, Jr, East Poinsett County
All-Purpose — DeAndra Burns, Sr, El Dorado
All-Purpose — Brandon Scott, Sr, Charleston
* denotes two-time Super Team selection
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.