Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 29. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, ;Records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
7. Pulaski Academy;8-1;70;5
8. Bentonville West;7-2;49;8
9. Fayetteville;6-3;42;10t
(tie) Joe T Robinson;7-1;22;10t
Others receiving votes: Lake Hamilton 20, LR Parkview 12, Shiloh Christian 4, Arkadelphia 3, Benton 1.
5. Bentonville West;7-2;11;5
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 10, Rogers 1.
1. Greenwood (13);8-1;93;2
2. LR Catholic (6);9-0;74;3
3. Pulaski Academy (1);8-1;68;1
4. Lake Hamilton;8-1;40;4
5. LR Christian ;7-2;19;5
Others receiving votes: Benton 6.
1. Joe T. Robinson (10);7-1;84;1
2. LR Parkview (8);7-2;76;2
3. Shiloh Christian (2);8-1;62;3
5. Camden Fairview;8-1;33;5
Others receiving votes: Valley View 10.
1. Arkadelphia (17);8-0;97;1
2. Harding Academy (3);8-0;76;2
(tie) Haskell HG;9-0;17;–
Others receiving votes: Ashdown 2, Clinton 2.
1. Prescott (15);8-0;94;1
2. Melbourne (4);9-0;69;2
4. Charleston (1) ;8-1;54;4
Others receiving votes: Centerpoint 5, Newport 1.
Others receiving votes: Dierks 16.
1. Mountain View (20);9-0;60;1
2. Fountain Lake;7-2;40;2
3. Subiaco Academy;5-4;19;3
Others receiving votes: Genoa Central 1.
1. Mountain Pine (20);8-0;60;1
3. Izard County;6-2;15;3t
Others receiving votes: Spring Hill 12, Brinkley 2, Rector 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.