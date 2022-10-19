Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending October 15. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, ;Records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
3. Bentonville;6-1;152;2t
5. Pulaski Academy;7-0;125;5
9. Lake Hamilton;7-1;36;7
10. Bentonville West;5-2;34;–
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 27, LR Parkview 10, Joe T Robinson 6, Arkadelphia 5, Benton 5.
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 7, Fayetteville 5.
1. Pulaski Academy (15);7-0;95;1
2. Greenwood (5);6-1;80;2
4. Lake Hamilton;7-1;36;3
5. LR Christian ;5-2;18;5
Others receiving votes: Benton 10, Marion 1.
1. Joe T. Robinson (10);5-1;86;1
2. LR Parkview (9);5-2;82;2
3. Shiloh Christian (1);6-1;55;3
5. Camden Fairview;6-1;29;5
Others receiving votes: Valley View 6, Farmington 1, Nettleton 1.
1. Arkadelphia (19);6-0;99;1
2. Harding Academy;6-0;74;2
Others receiving votes: Haskell 8, Ashdown 3, Clinton 3.
1. Prescott (18);7-0;97;1
2. Booneville (1);6-1;67;2
Others receiving votes: Newport 1.
Others receiving votes: Dierks 9, East Poinsett County 8, Clarendon 2.
1. Mountain View (20);7-0;60;1
2. Fountain Lake;5-2;40;2
3. Subiaco Academy;4-3;14;3
Others receiving votes: Genoa Central 4, Parkers Chapel 2.
1. Mountain Pine (20);6-0;60;1
Others receiving votes: Brinkley 7. Izard County 1.
