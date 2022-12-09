Arvest

Arvest Ballpark is the home of the Arkansas Naturals minor-league team, and will be the site of the 2023 Great American Conference baseball championship tournament on May 5-6.

 John Owen | special to the Daily Citizen

RUSSELLVILLE — On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced that Arvest Ballpark, in Springdale, Arkansas, will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2023 GAC Baseball Championships.

Arvest Ballpark opened in 2008 and has played as the home venue for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.

