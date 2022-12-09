RUSSELLVILLE — On Thursday, the Great American Conference announced that Arvest Ballpark, in Springdale, Arkansas, will serve as the site for the four-team final round of the 2023 GAC Baseball Championships.
Arvest Ballpark opened in 2008 and has played as the home venue for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, the Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals.
“The Northwest Arkansas Naturals and Arvest Ballpark are proud to partner with the Great American Conference to host the Baseball Championships at Arvest Ballpark in 2023,” said Naturals Vice President/General Manager Justin Cole. “We can’t wait to welcome these teams, schools, alumni and their families to Springdale and Northwest Arkansas.”
The 2023 Championships begin on Friday, May 5 with the top four seeds hosting best-of-3 series. The four advancing teams head to Arvest Ballpark for a four-team double-elimination tournament, starting on Thursday, May 11.
2023 GAC Baseball Championships Schedule Friday, May 5-6 (Games Played on Campus at Higher Seed)
Best 2-of–3 Series Series 1: No. 8 at No. 1 Series 2: No. 5 at No. 4 Series 3: No. 6 at No. 3 Series 4: No. 7 at No. 2 Thursday, May 11 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark) Game 1: 1:00 p.m. - Series 1 Winner vs. Series 2 Winner Game 2: 5:00 p.m. - Series 3 Winner vs. Series 4 Winner Friday, May 12 (Games Played at Arvest Ballpark) Game 3: 11:00 a.m. - Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 Game 4: 3:00 p.m. - Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 Game 5: 7:00 p.m. - Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 Saturday, May 13 (Game[s] Played at Arvest Ballpark) Game 6: Noon - Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 Game 7 (if necessary): Second Championship Game
