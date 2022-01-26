OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — JD Notae scored 25 points and Arkansas cruised to a 64-55 victory over Mississippi on Wednesday night for its fifth straight win.
Notae was 10 of 23 from the floor. Jaylin Williams added 18 points and Trey Wade 10 for Arkansas (15-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference). The three combined for all eight of the Razorbacks' 3-pointers.
Arkansas has won eight of the last nine matchups against Ole Miss. The Rebels last win in the series was on Jan. 19, 2019 (84-67).
Matthew Murrell scored 14 points to lead Ole Miss (10-10, 2-6), which has lost five of its last six games. Daeshun Ruffin, Nysier Brooks and Tye Fagan added 10 points apiece. The Rebels finished 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field but made all 13 of their free-throw attempts.
The game was tied twice in the early minutes with Ole Miss leading just once, 14-13. Arkansas closed the first half on a 12-6 surge for a 30-23 halftime advantage.
The Rebels stayed within single digits before a 13-0 run gave the Razorbacks their largest lead, 56-40, with 4:26 remaining. Williams scored seven points and Wade and Notae each made a 3 during the stretch.
Arkansas has held opponents below 40% shooting from the field and 31% from 3-point range during its current five-game win streak. The Rebels were 4-of-18 (22%) shooting from long range.
Arkansas hosts West Virginia on Saturday. Ole Miss plays at home against Kansas State on Saturday.
TOP 25
NO. 17 PROVIDENCE 65, NO. 21 XAVIER 62
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jared Bynum's 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining lifted Providence over Xavier.
Al Durham led the Friars with 22 points, helping them improve to 17-2 for the first time since the 1976-77 season. Providence is 7-1 in Big East play and has won 11 of 13 overall.
Paul Scruggs, who led Xavier (14-5, 4-4) with 16 points, hit a 3-pointer to give the Musketeers a 62-60 lead with 56 seconds left. But he missed a go-ahead floater to help set up Bynum's game-winner.
Jack Nunge, who leads the Musketeers in scoring despite coming off the bench, made only his second start of the season and scored 15 points.
NO. 18 TENNESSEE 78, FLORIDA 71
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points and Tennessee rallied to beat Florida.
Vescovi connected on 5 of 8 3-pointers. Kennedy Chandler added 17 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 and Josiah-Jordan James scored all nine of his points in the second half for the Volunteers (14-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference).
Florida (12-8, 3-5), playing its third game in five days, was led by Anthony Duruji and Tyree Appleby with 16 points each. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 11 points and Myreon Jones added 10.
NO. 19 LSU 70, TEXAS A&M 64
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Brandon Murray capped a 21-point performance with a pair of clutch free throws in the final minute, and LSU outscored Texas A&M 13-2 in the last 3:34 to snap a three-game skid.
Eric Gaines scored 16 points and Tari Eason had 14 points and nine rebounds for LSU (16-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) in his first start of the season.
Quenton Jackson scored 20 points for Texas A&M (15-5, 4-3), which lost its third straight. Andre Gordon scored 18 points.
NO. 22 MARQUETTE 73, SETON HALL 63
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Justin Lewis scored a career-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and six assists, and Marquette beat Seton Hall.
Lewis, a redshirt freshman coming off Big East Player of the Week honors, was averaging 15.8 points coming into the game for the Golden Eagles (15-6, 7-3 Big East), who have now won seven straight.
Jamir Harris scored 16 points and Jared Rhoden had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Pirates (12-7, 3-6).
NO. 23 IOWA STATE 84, OKLAHOMA STATE 81, OT
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Izaiah Brockington scored 26 points and Iowa State held off Oklahoma State in overtime.
Tyrese Hunter had 18 points and Caleb Grill added 15 for the Cyclones (15-5, 3-5 Big 12), who snapped a two-game skid.
Avery Anderson scored a career-high 34 points and Isaac Likekele had 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds for Oklahoma State (10-9, 3-5).
The Cowboys appeared to have taken the lead late in overtime, but offensive goaltending was called on Moussa Cisse's putback dunk. Tre Jackson made two free throws with 11 seconds left and Oklahoma State missed two 3-point tries in the closing seconds.
VCU 70, NO. 25 DAVIDSON 68
DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Vince Williams scored 16 points, Mikeal Brown-Jones had a huge block with 2 seconds left and VCU held off a furious rally to snap Davidson's 15-game winning streak.
Adrian Baldwin Jr. added 15 points as the Rams (12-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10) avenged a 63-61 loss to the Wildcats eight days ago.
Davidson (16-2, 6-1) was off to its best start since the 1964-65 season, and its 15 consecutive wins were tied with No. 1 Auburn for the longest streak in the nation. But the Wildcats struggled with the Rams' pressure defense and committed 15 turnovers.
Luke Brajkovic had 23 points and 12 rebounds to lead Davidson, which hadn't lost since falling to New Mexico State in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Nov. 18.
