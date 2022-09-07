Following are the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 3. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last year’s final poll:
4. Pulaski Academy 2-0 136 4
9. LR Christian 2-0 63 10
10. Bentonville West 1-1 34 6
Others receiving votes: Benton 14, Fort Smith Northside 5, Little Rock Catholic 3, Arkadelphia 1, North Little Rock 1, Wynne 1.
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 4.
1. Pulaski Academy (18) 2-0 97 1
2. Greenwood (1) 1-1 65 2
5. Lake Hamilton 2-0 31 5
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Catholic 5, El Dorado 2, West Memphis 1.
1. LR Parkview (19) 1-0 98 1
2. Joe T. Robinson (1) 1-1 70 3
5. Shiloh Christian 0-1 28 2
Others receiving votes: Harrison 16, Camden Fairview 10, Magnolia 5, Little Rock Mills 1.
1. Arkadelphia (18) 2-0 98 1
4. Harding Academy 2-0 39 5
Others receiving votes: Star City 22, Stuttgart 16, McGehee 2.
1. Prescott (17) 1-0 96 1
2. Booneville (3) 2-0 83 2
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 10, Geln Rose 6, Gurdon 5, Newport 2, Camden Harmony Grove 1, Fordyce 1.
(tie) Marked Tree 1-0 18 –
Others receiving votes: East Poinsett County 10, Poyen 9, Dierks 2, McCrory 2, Little Rock Episcopal 1.
1. Mountain View (9) 1-0 42 3
2. Genoa Central (6) 1-0 33 –
2. Fountain Lake (3) 0-1 25 1
Others receiving votes: Subiaco Academy (2) 14, Cedar Ridge 3, Marshall 2, Parkers Chapel 1.
1. Mountain Pine (15) 1-0 52 2
Others receiving votes: Strong-Huttig (2) 13, Spring Hill 10.
