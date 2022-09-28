Following are the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 24. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, ;Records, total points and ranking from last week's poll:
5. Pulaski Academy;4-0;128;5
6. Fayetteville;3-1;101;6
8. Lake Hamilton;5-0;59;8
10. North Little Rock;2-2;14;–
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 9, Springdale Har-Ber 8, Little Rock Parkview 7, Joe T Robinson 7, Benton 7, Harding Academy 5, Arkadelphia 4, Rogers 3, Little Rock Christian 1, Marion 1, West Memphis 1.
Others receiving votes: North Little Rock 4.
1. Pulaski Academy (18);4-0;96;1
2. Greenwood (1);4-1;73;2
3. Lake Hamilton;5-0;62;3
5. LR Christian ;3-2;10;5
(tie) Benton (1);2-2;10;–
(tie) West Memphis;4-0;10;–
Others receiving votes: El Dorado 2, Marion 2.
1. Joe T. Robinson (10);3-1;83;1
2. LR Parkview (9);2-2;82;2
3. Shiloh Christian (1);3-1;40;3
Others receiving votes: Camden Fairview 21, Wynne 12, Harrison 4, Batesville 1.
1. Arkadelphia (18);4-0;98;1
3. Harding Academy (1);4-0;59;3
Others receiving votes: Star City 10, Stuttgart 9, Clinton 2, Gentry 2, Lamar 1.
1. Prescott (19);4-0;98;1
2. Booneville (1);3-1;65;3
Others receiving votes: Gurdon 6, Hoxie 2, Camden Harmony Grove 1, Newport 1, Lavaca 1.
5. East Poinsett County;4-0;26;–
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 21, Poyen 8, Hector 5, Little Rock Episcopal 4, Des Arc 3, Clarendon 1.
1. Mountain View (16);4-0;52;1
2. Fountain Lake (2);3-1;40;2
3. Genoa Central (1);3-1;19;3
Others receiving votes: Subiaco Academy (1) 7, Marshall 2.
1. Mountain Pine (19);4-0;59;1
Others receiving votes: Strong-Huttig (1) 5, Brinkley 4, Rector 3.
