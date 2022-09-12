Following are the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 10. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last year’s final poll:
5. Pulaski Academy 3-0 121 4
9. Lake Hamilton 3-0 51 –
10. Bentonville West 2-1 28 10
Others receiving votes: Benton 23, Little Rock Christian 10, Little Rock Catholic 3, Wynne 3, Rogers 1.
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 3, Rogers 1.
1. Pulaski Academy (15) 3-0 93 1
2. Greenwood (1) 2-1 65 2
3. Lake Hamilton (2) 3-0 63 5
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Catholic 7, West Memphis 3, Marion 2.
1. LR Parkview (16) 1-1 94 1
2. Joe T. Robinson (1) 1-1 73 2
4. Shiloh Christian 1-1 31 5
5. Camden Fairview 2-1 15 –
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Mills 11, Farmington 10, Magnolia 6, Maumelle 2, Alma 1, Nettleton 1.
1. Arkadelphia (18) 3-0 98 1
4. Harding Academy (1) 2-0 40 4
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart 7, McGehee 2.
1. Prescott (17) 2-0 96 1
2. Booneville (3) 2-0 83 2
Others receiving votes: Glen Rose 4, Camden Harmony Grove 1, Fordyce 1, Hoxie 1, Lavaca 1.
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 16, Clarendon 10, East Poinsett County 10, Poyen 8, Dierks 2, Hector 2, Little Rock Episcopal 2.
1. Mountain View (17) 2-0 54 1
2. Fountain Lake (2) 1-1 30 3
3. Genoa Central (1) 2-0 28 2
Others receiving votes: Marshall 4, Subiaco Academy 3, Cedar Ridge 1.
1. Mountain Pine (19) 2-0 59 1
Others receiving votes: Rector 9, Woodlawn 3, Strong-Huttig 2.
