Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 27. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last year’s final poll:
4. Pulaski Academy 1-0 129 6
6. Bentonville West 1-0 75 9
10. LR Christian 1-0 34 –
Others receiving votes: North Little Rock 25, Benton 17, Fort Smith Northside 8, Shiloh Christian 5, Little Rock Catholic 5, Arkadelphia 2, Stuttgart 2, Prescott 1.
5. Bentonville West 1-0 16 –
Others receiving votes: Fayetteville 12, North Little Rock 6, Fort Smith Northside 1.
1. Pulaski Academy (18) 1-0 97 1
2. Greenwood (1) 0-1 67 2
5. Lake Hamilton 1-0 26 5
Others receiving votes: El Dorado 11, Little Rock Catholic 5.
1. LR Parkview (18) 1-0 98 1
2. Shiloh Christian (1) 0-0 69 3
3. Joe T. Robinson (1) 0-1 52 2
Others receiving votes: Harrison 11, Camden Fairview 10, Watson Chapel 6, Magnolia 3, Little Rock Mills 1.
1. Arkadelphia (16) 1-0 92 1
2. Stuttgart (4) 1-0 81 3
5. Harding Academy 1-0 24 –
Others receiving votes: Malvern 10, Ozark 10, Pocahontas 1, Rivercrest 1.
1. Prescott (17) 1-0 97 1
2. Booneville (3) 1-0 80 2
Others receiving votes: Rison 13, Camden Harmony Grove 7, Melbourne 4, Newport 3, Gurdon 2.
Others receiving votes: Poyen 11, East Poinsett County 10, Marked Tree 10, McCrory 10, LR Episcopal 3, Magnet Cove 2, Clarendon 2, Dierks 1.
1. Fountain Lake (13) 0-0 47 1
2. Subiaco Academy (2) 0-0 36 2
3. Mountain View (4) 1-0 27 3
Others receiving votes: Cedar Ridge (1) 3, Genoa Central 2, Marshall 2, Rose Bud 2, Parkers Chapel 1.
1. Strong-Huttig (15) 0-0 54 1
2. Mountain Pine (2) 0-0 32 2
Others receiving votes: Brinkley (1) 10.
