Following are the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 17.
Others receiving votes: Little Rock Parkview 10, Little Rock Christian 8, Benton 8, Harding Academy 6, North Little Rock 4, Rogers 3, Joe T Robinson 2, Magnolia 1, Arkadelphia 1.
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 3.
Others receiving votes: Benton 12, Marion 4, West Memphis 2.
Others receiving votes: Camden Fairview 18, Farmington1 5, Nettleton 1.
Others receiving votes: Star City 9, Lamar 5, Stuttgart 5, Clinton 2, McGehee 2.
Others receiving votes: Charleston 28, Fordyce 2, Lavaca 1, Newport 1, Yellville-Summit 1.
Others receiving votes: East Poinsett County 16, Little Rock Episcopal 6, Clarendon 2, Centerpoint 1.
Others receiving votes: Parkers Chapel 2, Subiaco Academy 2.
Others receiving votes: Rector 7, Woodlawn 2.
