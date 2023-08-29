Following is the Arkansas Sports Media high school football poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Aug. 27. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
3. Bentonville (1) 1-0 248 3
5. Fayetteville 1-0 165 4
(tie) Pulaski Academy 1-0 115 8
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 20, LR Catholic 19, Shiloh Christian 10, FS Southside 9, Benton 6, Malvern 3, Warren 2, North Little Rock 1, Pine Bluff 1.
3. Bentonville (1) 1-0 102 3
Others receiving votes: Cabot 10, Bentonville West 4.
1. Greenwood (18) 1-0 140 1
2. LR Christian (5) 1-0 108 2
(tie) Pulaski Academy (6) 1-0 108 3
4. LR Catholic (1) 1-0 52 5
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 4, Lake Hamilton 1, Marion 1.
1. LR Parkview (29) 1-0 148 1
2. Shiloh Christian (1) 0-0 107 2
Others receiving votes: Robinson 30, Valley View 8, Camden Fairview 8, Hot Springs 5, Harrison 1, Texarkana 1.
1. Malvern (18) 0-1 134 1
3. Harding Academy (3) 1-0 102 3
5. Rivercrest (1) 1-0 33 5t
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 25, Lamar 3, Nashville 2, Bauxite 1, Gosnell 1.
1. Booneville (14) 0-0 128 1
(tie) Prescott (14) 1-0 128 2
3. Charleston (2) 0-0 86 3
4. Harmony Grove 1-0 29 –
Others receiving votes: Rison 22, Glen Rose 18, Salem 9, Osceola 3, Fordyce 1, Hoxie 1.
2. East Poinsett Co. 0-0 93 2
3. Mineral Springs (3) 1-0 90 3
Others receiving votes: Des Arc 25, Bigelow 14, Marked Tree 9, Cross County 5, Conway Christian 4, Dierks 1.
1. Mountain View (26) 0-0 84 1
2. Fountain Lake (4) 0-0 60 2
3. Subiaco Academy 1-0 36 3
Others receiving votes: None.
1. Izard County (30) 1-0 90 1
Others receiving votes: Mountain Pine 6, Strong 2, Spring Hill 1.
