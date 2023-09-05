Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 2. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
5. Fayetteville;2-0;141;5
6. Pulaski Academy;2-0;112;6t
10. Shiloh Christian;1-0;27;–
Others receiving votes: Fort Smith Soutshide 12, LR Christian 10, LR Catholic 8, Malvern 8, Benton 5, Hot Springs 4, LR Mills 1, Pine Bluff 1, Warren 1.
Others receiving votes: Cabot 11.
1. Greenwood (21);2-0;121;1
2. Pulaski Academy (3);1-0;99;2t
3. LR Catholic (1);1-0;57;4
4. LR Christian;1-1;52;2t
Others receiving votes: Mountain Home 6, West Memphis 4.
1. LR Parkview (24);1-0;124;1
2. Shiloh Christian;1-0;99;2
4. Pine Bluff (1);1-1;35;5
5. Joe T Robinson;1-1;21;–
Others receiving votes: Farmington 13, Valley View 5, Camden Fairview 3, Texarkana 2, Maumelle 1.
1. Malvern (19);1-1;115;1
3. Harding Academy (2);2-0;75;3
Others receiving votes: Arkadelphia 12, Lamar 6, Nashville 4, DeWitt 1, Gosnell 1.
1. Booneville (13);1-0;113;1t
2. Prescott (12);1-1;112;1t
5. Harmony Grove (OC);1-1;14;5
(tie) Magnet Cove;2-0;14;–
Others receiving votes: Fordyce 4, Rison 4, Bismarck 2, Junction City 2, Newport 2, Walnut Ridge 1, Yellville-Summit 1.
1. Mineral Springs (10);2-0;94;3
2. East Poinsett Co. (9);1-0;91;2
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 11, Carlisle 10, Cross County 6, Conway Christian 6, Mount Ida 3, Murfreesboro 2, Dierks 1, McCrory 1.
1. Mountain View (22);1-0;71;1
2. Subiaco Academy (2) 2-0;44;3
Others receiving votes: Fountain Lake (1) 15, Cutter Morning Star 1, Marshall 1, Parkers Chapel 1.
(tie) Mountain Pine (11);1-0;51;–
3. Izard County (3);1-1;30;1
Others receiving votes: Brinkley 10, Spring Hill 3, Woodlawn 3, Strong 2.
