Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 9. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
2. LR Parkview (7);2-0;213;7
6. Fayetteville;3-0;136;5
7. Pulaski Academy;3-0;77;6
10. Shiloh Christian;2-0;34;10
Others receiving votes: LR Catholic 20, FS Southside 9, Malvern 9, Benton 4, Hot Springs 4, Pine Bluff 1, Warren 1.
Others receiving votes: Cabot 8.
1. Greenwood (22);3-0;122;1
2. Pulaski Academy (1);2-0;95;2
3. LR Catholic (2);2-0;55;3
(tie) LR Christian;2-1;55;4
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 3, Marion 2.
1. LR Parkview (25);3-0;125;1
2. Shiloh Christian;2-0;99;2
Others receiving votes: Joe T Robinson 15, Camden Fairview 6, Valley View 5, Farmington 2, Magnolia 2.
1. Malvern (20);2-1;117;1
3. Harding Academy (2);2-0;73;3
Others receiving votes: Nashville 8, Rivercrest 4, Arkadelphia 3, Gosnell 3, DeWitt 2, Ozark 2, Central Arkansas Christian 1.
1. Prescott (20);2-1;119;2
2. Booneville (5);1-1;96;1
Others receiving votes: Charleston 13, Walnut Ridge 4, Bismarck 3, Harmony Grove (OC) 3, Glen Rose 3.
1. Mineral Springs (17);3-0;107;1
4. East Poinsett Co.;1-1;40;2
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 11, Carlisle 4, Murfreesboro 4, Conway Christian 6, Cross County 3, Dierks 2.
1. Mountain View (24);2-0;73;1
3. Subiaco Academy;2-1;35;2
Others receiving votes: Fountain Lake (1) 4.
2. Izard County (2);2-1;44;3
3. Mountain Pine;1-1;23;1t
Others receiving votes: Brinkley 7, Spring Hill 4, Strong 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.