Following is the Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll, including the Overall Top 10, the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, plus the top three in the two 8-man divisions, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending August 20. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and ranking from last week’s poll:
3.;Bentonville (3);0-0;248 –
4.;Fayetteville;0-0;165 –
7.;LR Christian;0-0;102 –
8.;Pulaski Academy;0-0;83 –
Others receiving votes: Benton 30, LR Catholic 30, Bentonville West 18, Pine Bluff 11, Fort Smith Southside 10, Shiloh Christian 10, Joe T Robinson 5, Malvern 5, North Little Rock 5.
3.;Bentonville (3);0-0;102 –
Others receiving votes: Rogers 11, Bentonville West 1.
1.;Greenwood (13);0-0;127 –
2.;LR Christian (9);0-0;110 –
3.;Pulaski Academy (7);0-0;95 –
5.;LR Catholic (1);0-0;48 –
Others receiving votes: West Memphis 7, Lake Hamilton 5.
1.;LR Parkview (23);0-0;137 –
2.;Shiloh Christian (4);0-0;95 –
3.;Pine Bluff (3);0-0;71 –
4.;Joe T. Robinson;0-0;53 –
Others receiving votes: Farmington 32, Valley View 10, Camden Fairview 7, Hot Springs 1.
1.;Malvern (23);0-0;139 –
3.;Harding Academy (2);0-0;78 –
4.;Arkadelphia (2);0-0;58 –
(tie);Rivercrest;0-0;37 –
Others receiving votes: Nashville 17, Lamar 3, Gosnell 1, Star City 1.
1.;Booneville (15);0-0;131 –
2.;Prescott (12);0-0;128 –
3.;Charleston (3);0-0;72 –
Others receiving votes: Camden Harmony Grove 22, Osceola 13, Newport 6, Hoxie 3, Salem 2.
2.;East Poinsett Co.;0-0;87 –
3.;Mineral Springs (3);0-0;72 –
4.;Mount Ida (1);0-0;45 –
Others receiving votes: Bigelow 20, Cross County (1) 18, Marked Tree 13, Des Arc 12, Dierks 9, Conway Christian 4, Earle 2, England 2.
1.;Mountain View (24);0-0;80 –
2.;Fountain Lake (3);0-0;60 –
3.;Subiaco Academy (3);0-0;37 –
Others receiving votes: Cedar Ridge 2, Marshall 1.
1.;Izard County (28);0-0;84 –
Others receiving votes: Spring Hill 21, Mountain Pine 5, Strong 5, Woodlawn 1.
