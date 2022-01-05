Boys
Overall
1. North Little Rock
2. Jonesboro
3. LR Parkview
4. Bentonville West
5. Tie: Farmington, Magnolia
7. Bentonville
8. Springdale Har-Ber
9. Maumelle
10. LR Central
Class 6A
1. North Little Rock
2. Bentonville West
3. Springdale Har-Ber
4. Bentonville
5. LR Central
Class 5A
1. Jonesboro
2. LR Parkview
3. Maumelle
4. Nettleton
5. Marion
Class 4A
1. Farmington
2. Magnolia
3. Blytheville
4. Arkadelphia
5. Fountain Lake
Class 3A
1. Dumas
2. Walnut Ridge
3. Osceola
4. Mayflower
5. Bergman
Class 2A
1. Lavaca
2. Eureka Springs
3. Dierks
4. Sloan-Hendrix
5. Buffalo Island Central
Class 1A
1. Wonderview
2. County Line
3. Marked Tree
4. West Side Greers Ferry
5. The New School
Girls
Overall
1. Conway
2. FS Northside
3. North Little Rock
4. Farmington
5. Melbourne
6. Bergman
7. LR Central
8. Vilonia
9. Greenwood
10. Tie: Springdale Har-Ber, West Memphis
Class 6A
1. Conway
2. FS Northside
3. North Little Rock
4. LR Central
5. Springdale Har-Ber
Class 5A
1. Vilonia
2. Greenwood
3. West Memphis
4. Nettleton
5. Lake Hamilton
Class 4A
1. Farmington
2. Southside Batesville
3. Nashville
4. Morrilton
5. Tie: Star City, Lonoke
Class 3A
1. Bergman
2. Lamar
3. Booneville
4. Manila
5. Clinton
Class 2A
1. Melbourne
2. Marmaduke
3. Salem
4. Quitman
5. Mountainburg
Class 1A
1. Norfork
2. Mount Vernon-Enola
3. Wonderview
4. Mammoth Spring
5. Kirby
