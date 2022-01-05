Boys

Overall

1. North Little Rock

2. Jonesboro

3. LR Parkview

4. Bentonville West

5. Tie: Farmington, Magnolia

7. Bentonville

8. Springdale Har-Ber

9. Maumelle

10. LR Central

Class 6A

1. North Little Rock

2. Bentonville West

3. Springdale Har-Ber

4. Bentonville

5. LR Central

Class 5A

1. Jonesboro

2. LR Parkview

3. Maumelle

4. Nettleton

5. Marion

Class 4A

1. Farmington

2. Magnolia

3. Blytheville

4. Arkadelphia

5. Fountain Lake

Class 3A

1. Dumas

2. Walnut Ridge

3. Osceola

4. Mayflower

5. Bergman

Class 2A

1. Lavaca

2. Eureka Springs

3. Dierks

4. Sloan-Hendrix

5. Buffalo Island Central

Class 1A

1. Wonderview

2. County Line

3. Marked Tree

4. West Side Greers Ferry

5. The New School

Girls

Overall

1. Conway

2. FS Northside

3. North Little Rock

4. Farmington

5. Melbourne

6. Bergman

7. LR Central

8. Vilonia

9. Greenwood

10. Tie: Springdale Har-Ber, West Memphis

Class 6A

1. Conway

2. FS Northside

3. North Little Rock

4. LR Central

5. Springdale Har-Ber

Class 5A

1. Vilonia

2. Greenwood

3. West Memphis

4. Nettleton

5. Lake Hamilton

Class 4A

1. Farmington

2. Southside Batesville

3. Nashville

4. Morrilton

5. Tie: Star City, Lonoke

Class 3A

1. Bergman

2. Lamar

3. Booneville

4. Manila

5. Clinton

Class 2A

1. Melbourne

2. Marmaduke

3. Salem

4. Quitman

5. Mountainburg

Class 1A

1. Norfork

2. Mount Vernon-Enola

3. Wonderview

4. Mammoth Spring

5. Kirby

