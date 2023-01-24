LSU Arkansas Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) drives past LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) to score during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVLLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 16 points, Arkansas raced to a 24-point first-half lead and the Razorbacks walloped cold-shooting LSU 60-40 on Tuesday night.

Arkansas lost its Southeastern Conference opener in Baton Rouge, but the rematch turned into a first-half route, as the Tigers were held to just 14 points. LSU's 40 points were the fewest allowed by the Razorbacks this season and the second fewest points allowed in an SEC game in program history, surpassed only by the January 12, 2013 game in which Vanderbilt scored just 33 points.

