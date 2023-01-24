FAYETTEVLLE, Ark. (AP) — Davonte Davis scored 16 points, Arkansas raced to a 24-point first-half lead and the Razorbacks walloped cold-shooting LSU 60-40 on Tuesday night.
Arkansas lost its Southeastern Conference opener in Baton Rouge, but the rematch turned into a first-half route, as the Tigers were held to just 14 points. LSU's 40 points were the fewest allowed by the Razorbacks this season and the second fewest points allowed in an SEC game in program history, surpassed only by the January 12, 2013 game in which Vanderbilt scored just 33 points.
LSU started the game 0-for-5 from the field and its first field goal dropped more than five minutes in. Arkansas finished the half on a 23-3 run. The Tigers got within 11 points on several occasions in the second half, but no closer.
Davis hit 7 of 8 from the field and made both of his 3-point attempts in leading Arkansas (14-6, 10-1). Anthony Black finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ricky Council IV had 10 points with six boards and seven assists and Makhi Mitchell added 10 points and grabbed eight boards.
KJ Williams and Adam Miller each scored nine points and Williams grabbed 11 rebounds to lead LSU (12-8, 0-4).
Arkansas plays at No. 17 Baylor Saturday. LSU returns home to play host to Texas Tech.
NO. 11 TCU 79, OKLAHOMA 52
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Mike Miles Jr. scored 23 points and TCU led throughout in a win over Oklahoma .
The Horned Frogs followed up their 23-point win at then-No. 2 Kansas by scoring the game's first 11 points.
Damion Baugh and Micah Peavy added 13 points apiece for TCU (16-4, 5-3 Big 12). Emanuel Miller grabbed 10 rebounds while Eddie Lampkin Jr., the team's leading rebounder, sat on the bench with a protective boot on his left foot because of a high ankle sprain sustained in the win over the reigning national champion Jayhawks three days earlier.
C.J. Noland had 11 points for the Sooners (11-9, 2-6), who lost their third game in a row.
NO. 20 MIAMI 86, FLORIDA STATE 63
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong scored 18 points apiece as Miami cruised past Florida State.
Norchad Omier had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Hurricanes (16-4, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who halted a nine-game slide to the Seminoles.
Caleb Mills scored 12 points, the 12th straight game he has scored 10 or more points for Florida State (7-14, 5-5).
NO. 24 CLEMSON 72, GEORGIA TECH 51
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — PJ Hall scored 17 points and Brevin Galloway added 14 as Clemson beat Georgia Tech, continuing its surprising start in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Tigers (17-4 overall) are 9-1 and in first place midway through the ACC season. They stayed that way by getting out quickly on the struggling Yellow Jackets (8-12, 1-9), who've lost their past six games.
Ja'von Franklin had 12 points to lead Georgia Tech. Miles Kelly, the Jackets' leading scorer coming in at 13.6 points a game, finished with nine points on 4-of-12 shooting.
