FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas was last in this position — coming off a season of nine wins or more — 10 years ago. Except this offseason, there was no program-altering motorcycle crash.

Sam Pittman — the antithesis, personality-wise, to coach Bobby Petrino, whose wreck in April 2012 turned into a scandal that cost him his job — led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record last season, capping it with the Razorbacks' first New Year's Day bowl since 2000 and a win over Penn State.

