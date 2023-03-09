SEC Arkansas Auburn Basketball

Arkansas guard Ricky Council IV (1) dunks on Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/John Amis)

 John Amis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament. Auburn used a 15-6 run for a 73-72 lead with 41 seconds remaining for its only lead since scoring the first two points of the game. Nick Smith Jr. answered with a jumper for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis then forced a turnover and added a pair of free throws to cap the scoring with 11 seconds left. Wendell Green Jr. missed a 3-pointer to end it. Arkansas will play second-seeded Texas A&M in a quarterfinal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Black scored 19 points and Arkansas held off Auburn for a 76-73 victory on Thursday night in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.