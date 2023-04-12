Black made the announcement on ESPN's "NBA Today" on Wednesday. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game as a freshman for the Razorbacks.
The SEC's coaches made the 6-foot-7 Black an all-conference second-team selection and a member of the league's all-freshman team. He scored 20 points in his final college game, a loss to Connecticut in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 26 points in back-to-back games in November against Louisville and Creighton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.