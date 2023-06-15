BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — An 18-year-old three-star high school football recruit from Memphis who had committed to the University of Arkansas was killed in an accident on his family's farm in Mississippi, authorities said.

Dion Stutts died Tuesday after an ATV he was riding crashed in Batesville, Mississippi, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of Memphis, the Panola County Sheriff's Office said Thursday. How the accident occurred remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

