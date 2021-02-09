LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Tate scored 15 points, including two free throws with 4.3 seconds left, and Davonte Davis made a steal on the ensuing possession as Arkansas edged Kentucky 81-80 on Tuesday night, snapping an eight-game losing streak in the series.
Kentucky guard Davion Mintz sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 12.3 seconds remaining to give the Wildcats an 80-79 lead. Davis had a contested layup roll off the rim at the other end, but Tate grabbed the offensive rebound in traffic and was fouled. After Tate's go-ahead free throw, Kentucky got it to 7-footer Olivier Sarr at midcourt, but Davis intercepted his pass.
Moses Moody added 14 points for Arkansas (15-5, 7-4 Southeastern Conference). Connor Vanover had 12 points and JD Notae had 11.
Brandon Boston Jr. scored 17 points to lead Kentucky (5-13, 4-7). Sarr had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Mintz and Devin Askew added 11 points apiece and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10.
Arkansas led 72-60 with 6:11 remaining before Mintz's 3-pointer gave Kentucky its first lead since 40-39 early in the second half. The Razorbacks made 15 of 17 free throws in the second half and finished 18 of 23.
Kentucky coach John Calipari announced Monday night that five-star freshman guard Terrence Clarke will likely miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury he suffered against North Carolina on Dec. 19. He's played in just seven games.
Arkansas, which has won five of its last six games, plays at Missouri on Saturday. Kentucky hosts Auburn on Saturday looking to end a four-game losing streak.
TOP 25
NO. 14 WEST VIRGINIA 82, NO. 7 TEXAS TECH 71
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Sean McNeil scored a career-high 26 points and West Virginia finished a regular-season sweep of Texas Tech.
The Mountaineers (14-5, 7-3 Big 12) won their third consecutive game and ended a four-game skid in Lubbock 15 days after a thrilling 88-87 win at home when Miles McBride hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds.
McNeil was 5 of 7 from 3-point range, including one with the shot clock about to expire late in the second half.
McBride scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half coming off a career-best 31 points in a win over Kansas.
Mac McClung scored 17 points before fouling out for the Red Raiders (14-6, 6-5), who saw a three-game winning streak end a day after reaching their highest ranking of the season.
NO. 11 ALABAMA 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 78
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 20 points and Alabama held off South Carolina to bounce back from its first Southeastern Conference loss of the season.
The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1 SEC) were off to their best league start in 65 years before falling to 10th-ranked Missouri this past Saturday.
Justin Minaya cut South Carolina's deficit to 79-78 with 2 seconds left, but James Rojas was quickly fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.
AJ Lawson led the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6) with 21 points, making five 3-pointers.
NO. 13 TEXAS 80, KANSAS STATE 77
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Andrew Jones scored 24 points and Texas held off Kansas State.
Greg Brown added 17 points and Courtney Ramey had 14 for the Longhorns (12-5, 6-4 Big 12), who snapped a three-game skid.
Mike McGuirl missed a 3-point attempt from half court in the waning seconds for the Wildcats (5-16, 1-11), who have lost 11 straight.
Nijel Pack scored 22 points and McGuirl had 18 for the Wildcats.
NO. 19 CREIGHTON 63, GEORGETOWN 48
WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and Creighton capitalized on Georgetown's worst shooting performance in a decade.
Creighton (15-5, 11-4 Big East) avenged an 86-79 home loss to the Hoyas last Wednesday and won for the fifth time in six games.
Georgetown shot 27.6%, its worst mark since making 25% of its field goals in a loss to Cincinnati on Feb. 23, 2011.
Ballock had 14 points and had four of the Bluejays' six 3-pointers.
Jamorko Pickett led the Hoyas (5-10, 3-7) with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
