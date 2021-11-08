Arkansas bowl eligible, one of 49 teams with at least 6 wins
By The Associated Press
Sam Pittman and Arkansas became bowl eligible the old-fashioned way — by earning their sixth win of the season.
The Razorbacks went 3-7 last season but were still set to play in the Texas Bowl during a postseason significantly impacted by the pandemic. That game ended up being canceled because of positive COVID-19 tests within TCU's program.
That was Pittman's first year at the helm at Arkansas. His second began with four straight wins, including victories over Texas and Texas A&M, but a three-game losing streak meant bowl eligibility wasn't guaranteed, given how tough the team's SEC schedule is.
The Razorbacks wrapped up win No. 6 by beating Mississippi State 31-28 on Saturday.
Arkansas went to three bowls under Bret Bielema, but after Chad Morris took over they went 2-10 in back-to-back seasons. Reaching six wins is a nice benchmark in Pittman's second year.
There are now 49 teams that are bowl eligible.
