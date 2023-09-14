Arkansas will host fellow undefeated BYU on Saturday in Week 3. The Razorbacks won last year's meeting on the road by 17 points, but both teams have significant changes to their rosters in 2023. Arkansas will be without preseason second-team All-American running back Raheim Sanders (knee) for the second straight game, but the Razorbacks are still favored by more than a touchdown.
BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Line: Arkansas by 8, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Arkansas leads 1-0.
WHAT'S AT STAKE
The first opponents Arkansas has faced were hardly the kind to give a true glimpse of what may be in store for the Razorbacks in 2023. After beating FCS foe Western Carolina in Week 1, Arkansas followed with a 28-6 win over Kent State in Week 2. That victory saw them pick up the second-most votes of any team outside the AP Top 25. Another win Saturday over BYU would have Razorbacks faithful feeling good ahead of a brutal next month that features three ranked SEC teams and Texas A&M. BYU, which is in its first year in the Big 12, would love a signature victory over an SEC team and a bit of revenge after losing to the Hogs last season.
KEY MATCHUP
BYU, despite scoring 41 points against Southern Utah last week, is ranked 111th in FBS in total offense, averaging just over 325 yards per game. The Arkansas defense has not allowed a touchdown yet, and is allowing just 245.5 yards per game, good for 18th in the country.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BYU: DE Tyler Batty has wreaked some havoc in the early going coming off the edge for the Cougars, logging two tackles for loss, a sack and three quarterback hurries. Arkansas has had some issues on the offensive line. If Batty can disrupt quarterback KJ Jefferson, the Arkansas offense could struggle.
Arkansas: QB KJ Jefferson will carry a larger load than usual without injured star RB Raheim Sanders. A preseason second-team All-SEC selection, Jefferson hasn't been turned loose by offensive coordinator Dan Enos this season. He has just 389 yards passing and 59 yards rushing through two games.
FACTS & FIGURES
Arkansas defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after the Kent State game. He had two tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks last week. … BYU trailed last year's game by just three points with 17 minutes left before losing 52-35. … Junior running back AJ Green is expected to get a bulk of the carries for Arkansas with Sanders out. He ran 15 times for 82 yards against Kent State.
SEC THIS WEEK
SEC play begins with a West faceoff between No. 14 LSU and Mississippi State headlining three contests. The defending West Division champions rebounded from their opening-game loss to Florida State with a 72-10 rout of FCS Grambling 72-10 in the first meeting against the historically Black college. MSU topped Pac-12 Arizona 31-24 in overtime in a Power 5 matchup that improved first-year coach Zach Arnett to 3-0. Other league showdowns feature East squads as South Carolina visits top-ranked and two-time defending national champion Georgia, while No. 11 Tennessee visits rival Florida.
Things to watch in Week 3 of the Southeastern Conference:
GAME OF THE WEEK
No. 14 LSU (1-1) visits Mississippi State (2-0) as SEC play begins with three games. The defending West Division champions bounced back from their opening-game loss to Florida State by blowing out FCS team Grambling 72-10. The Bulldogs topped Arizona 31-24 in overtime. MSU has aspirations of challenging in the West after going 9-4 last season. The Tigers lead the series 77-36-3 and won last year's matchup 31-16 in Baton Rouge.
SECOND-BEST MATCHUP
No. 11 Tennessee (2-0) at Florida (1-1). This September matchup in The Swamp features two teams with differing fortunes and expectations. The Volunteers are projected to finish second in the East Division and perhaps challenge top-ranked Georgia. They broke a five-game series losing streak to the Gators last season and seek their first win in Gainesville since 2003. Florida aims to end a four-game slide that includes the Vols and earn a critical East victory.
Tennessee brings in the nation's No. 26 offense (477.5 yards per game) against a Florida defense that leads the SEC (191 yards allowed). The Vols' defense ranks 29th (270) and faces Florida's 40th-ranked offense (453.0).
LONG SHOT
South Carolina (1-1) faces a steep climb between the hedges at No. 1 Georgia, and not just because the Gamecocks enter the nationally televised game on CBS as a 26 1/2-point underdog, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Bulldogs (2-0) lead the series 54-19-2 and have won seven of the past eight matchups by an average margin of nearly 26 points. That includes last year's 48-7 rout at South Carolina that was a shutout until a Gamecocks touchdown with 53 seconds left.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
LSU scored TDs on its first 10 possessions against Grambling. ... LSU QB Jayden Daniels (354.0 yards), South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler (342.0) and Mississippi QB Jaxson Dart (339.0) rank eighth, 10th and 11th respectively in FBS total offense. ... Kentucky quarterback Devin Leary threw touchdown passes on four consecutive possessions to rally the Wildcats twice against Eastern Kentucky 28-17. Two went to Tayvion Robinson, who finished with six receptions for 136 yards. .... Mississippi State linebacker Jett Johnson had a career-best two interceptions against Arizona, while his 11 tackles marked his eighth career effort with 10-plus stops. ... Georgia intercepted three passes while steamrolling Ball State, 45-3.
IMPACT PLAYER
Mississippi State running back Jo'Quavious Marks leads SEC rushers with 250 yards and three touchdowns through two games after his first 100-yard efforts, against Southeastern Louisiana and Arizona. But he has made his mark catching passes out of the backfield, and his next reception will give him 200 and break the school record he currently shares with Fred Ross. That would also place him 12th all-time in the SEC.
Marks has a reception in all 38 games played — fourth most among active FBS players — and is the only running back with a reception in 25 consecutive games. He has 1,149 yards receiving out of the backfield.
