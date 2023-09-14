Arkansas will host fellow undefeated BYU on Saturday in Week 3. The Razorbacks won last year's meeting on the road by 17 points, but both teams have significant changes to their rosters in 2023. Arkansas will be without preseason second-team All-American running back Raheim Sanders (knee) for the second straight game, but the Razorbacks are still favored by more than a touchdown.

BYU (2-0) at Arkansas (2-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

