No. 1 Wake Forest and 10 other national seeds, including Arknasas won their openers in the NCAA regionals on Friday before Penn began a late-night flurry of upsets.

Seth Keener and two relievers combined on a three-hitter and Justin Johnson homered twice and drove in six runs in Wake Forest's 12-0 victory over George Mason, the Demon Deacons' nation-leading 10th shutout.

