Arkansas Preview Basketball

FILE - Arkansas guard Davonte Davis (4) against Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Feb. 26, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. The Razorbacks open at home against North Dakota State on Nov. 7. (AP Photo/Michael Woods, File)

 Michael Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — With two consecutive Elite Eight appearances in tow, Arkansas' hopes for the Final Four aren't just a pipe dream.

Coach Eric Musselman, heading into his fourth season in charge of the Razorbacks, has two returning players from last year's rotation, only one of which is a starter in guard Devo Davis.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.