Magic Lakers Basketball

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) shoots against the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the Los Angeles Lakers reached the final minutes of a tight game they desperately needed to win, the player with the ball in his hands on every possession Sunday night wasn't one of their superstars, but an undrafted second-year reserve guard who has made a career out of surpassing expectations.

Austin Reaves took over, scoring the Lakers' last 10 points during the final 93 seconds of a 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic that breathed life into Los Angeles' flickering playoff hopes while LeBron James is out with a foot injury.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.