LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the Los Angeles Lakers reached the final minutes of a tight game they desperately needed to win, the player with the ball in his hands on every possession Sunday night wasn't one of their superstars, but an undrafted second-year reserve guard who has made a career out of surpassing expectations.
Austin Reaves took over, scoring the Lakers' last 10 points during the final 93 seconds of a 111-105 win over the Orlando Magic that breathed life into Los Angeles' flickering playoff hopes while LeBron James is out with a foot injury.
Reaves ended up with a career-high 35 points, and Lakers fans serenaded him with chants of "M-V-P! M-V-P!" each time he stepped to the free-throw line down the stretch.
"It's special," Reaves said. "I grew up a Lakers fan, so to do it for this organization especially is surreal. Sometimes I've got to stop and really think about what I am doing. Obviously, I think all the odds were stacked against me from where I'm from."
Reaves has become something more than another interesting find by the Lakers' scouting department: The unsung prospect from rural Arkansas who played more baseball than basketball growing up is now a versatile, vital part of Los Angeles' rotation. He's in line for a huge pay raise in free agency this summer — after he helps the Lakers into the playoffs, he hopes.
"He carried us tonight with his play," Anthony Davis said after Reaves added six rebounds and six assists while hitting nine of his 14 shots against Orlando. "He got whatever he wanted, pick-and-rolls, 3s, got to the line 18 times. We know what we have in Austin. We're very confident in him."
Reaves became only the seventh player in franchise history to score at least 35 points in a reserve role, but the way he got his points was particularly impressive. Driving to the hoop and shooting with confidence, he also repeatedly baited the Magic into fouls and then made 16 of his 18 free throws, both career highs.
"He gets a lot of those calls," Davis said. "Me and Bron joke about it, like, 'Man, we wish we could get some of those.' As a guard, he's able to — I don't want to say manipulate the game — but to see how the game is being called and use it to his advantage, like guys who get a lot of free throws."
Reaves said he has studied how James Harden and Trae Young draw fouls and attempted to incorporate their strategies into his game. Between his penchant for getting fouled and his physical approach on defense, Reaves regularly ends up moderately bloodied or bruised after games.
Reaves sees it as a way to help the Lakers without relying on superior strength or world-class speed. Lakers coach Darvin Ham calls him a daredevil, while James describes him as fearless.
"I've said many times I'm not the most athletic person in the world," Reaves said. "I'm not the best at anything, but I think I'm really good at a lot of things."
Reaves jokes about his limited athletic ability, yet he would be the most athletic person in almost any room in the world — except the room where he spends most of his life.
And basketball is in his blood: Both of his parents were accomplished players at Arkansas State, his mother a high-scoring 6-footer and his father a playmaking guard. He grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant, his grandmother's favorite player.
He was modestly recruited out of high school, and he headed to the pros after five years in college at Wichita State and Oklahoma. He started out on a two-way contract with the Lakers last season but played his way into a firm NBA role as a rookie.
Reaves will be a restricted free agent this summer, and Lakers fans are already fretting about his future two years after they lost Alex Caruso, another undrafted find who played his way into a major role on the 2020 championship team. Los Angeles allowed Caruso to leave for Chicago apparently to avoid adding to its luxury tax bill, even though Caruso said he would have given a discount to stay.
The Lakers can match any contract offer given to Reaves, and it's clear how their superstars feel about him: James cheered for Reaves' big finish from the bench before tweeting about Reaves postgame: "You toooooo TOUGH!!"
Reaves smiled when he was shown the tweet, briefly looking like a star-struck Lakers fan once again.
"I felt like there was a really good chemistry IQ-wise from day one," Reaves said of his bond with James. "Stuff like that (tweet) means a lot to me. Looking back in 20 years when I'm hopefully retired, playing golf every day, I can tell my kids, my grandkids."
WARRIORS 121, ROCKETS 108
HOUSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 30 points and Klay Thompson added 29 as Golden State snapped an 11-game road skid.
The game was close most of the way before the Warriors used a 12-2 spurt early in the fourth quarter to pull away and hold on for their first win away from home since Jan. 30 at Oklahoma City.
The Warriors, who entered the game seventh in the Western Conference, have been great at home this season (29-7) but have struggled on the road, where Monday's win improved them to just 8-29.
The Western Conference-worst Rockets got 21 points and 12 rebounds from Tari Eason.
TIMBERWOLVES 140, KNICKS 134
NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle scored 57 points to tie the third-highest total in Knicks history, but Minnesota rode a sizzling start and a steady finish to beat New York.
Taurean Prince scored a season-high 35 points and went 8 for 8 from 3-point range for the Timberwolves, while Mike Conley added 24 points and 11 assists. His three free throws gave Minnesota the lead for good with 2:17 remaining.
The Timberwolves made more than 70% of their shots in the first half and led by 17 before Randle carried the Knicks back with a franchise-record 26 points in the third quarter.
He finished tied with Richie Guerin behind the only two 60-point games in Knicks history, Carmelo Anthony's 62 on Jan. 24, 2014, and Bernard King's 60 on Christmas Day in 1984. But the Knicks had their three-game winning streak snapped.
BULLS 109, 76ERS 105, 2 OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 26 points, DeMar DeRozan had 25 and Chicago defeated Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers in double overtime to snap their eight-game winning streak.
Nikola Vucevic added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Bulls, who have won three games in a row and five of six. Chicago is fighting for the final playoff spot in the East.
Embiid had 37 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks before fouling out with 3:54 left in the second overtime. It was the 10th straight game in which he has scored at least 30 points.
Philadelphia could've clinched a playoff spot with a victory, but the 76ers struggled once Embiid left the court after a foul on LaVine.
GRIZZLIES 112, MAVERICKS 108
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points, including a key layup with 17 seconds left as Memphis defeated Dallas in Ja Morant's first game back with the team after an eight-game NBA suspension.
Santi Aldama added 22 for the Grizzlies and Desmond Bane finished with 17 as Memphis won for the sixth time in seven games.
Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 28 points, but missed all eight of his shots in the fourth quarter as Memphis outscored Dallas 29-12 in the period.
Morant did not dress for the game but was on the Memphis bench, coming out to a hearty ovation from fans just before tipoff. The NBA assessed the suspension after a video from a Denver-area strip club earlier this month showed Morant brandishing a gun.
Meanwhile, the Mavericks were again without leading-scorer Luka Doncic, who missed his fifth game with left thigh soreness.
JAZZ 128, KINGS 120
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ochai Agbaji scored a career-high 27 points, including six 3-pointers, to lead Utah over Sacramento.
Kelly Olynyk had 19 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Jazz. Kris Dunn added 18 points and 10 assists. Udoka Azubuike chipped in with a career-high 13 points and a season-best eight rebounds.
Eight players scored in double figures for the Jazz, who shot 52% from the field.
De'Aaron Fox had 37 points and seven assists to lead the Kings. Keegan Murray added 22 points.
HORNETS 115, PACERS 109
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 28 points and Charlotte erased a 21-point first-half deficit to beat Indiana and stop a six-game home losing streak.
Terry Rozier added 23 points and Gordon Hayward had 22 for the Hornets, who outscored the Pacers 19-4 over the final six minutes to deal their postseason hopes a significant blow.
Nick Richards was strong in the second half for Charlotte, finishing with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield each had 20 points for the Pacers, who entered the night 1 1/2 games behind Chicago for 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.
The Hornets trailed 105-96 with 6:23 left but a 13-0 run put them in control as the Pacers went scoreless for more than five minutes.
