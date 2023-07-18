Marlins Cardinals Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado is congratulated by teammates Willson Contreras, left, Nolan Gorman, second from left, and Andrew Knizner, right, after hitting a three-run walk-off home run during the 10th inning of a baseball game to defeat the Miami Marlins 5-2 Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado's three-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-2 win over the slumping Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

Arenado's homer off A.J. Puk (4-4) was his first game-ending homer since Aug. 14, 2019 and the fourth of his career.

