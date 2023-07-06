MIAMI (AP) — Jack Flaherty hoped to take control of Thursday's series finale against the Miami Marlins right away.
"I wanted to set the tone in inning one," the Cardinals right-hander said. "You just can't coast into the game. You have to come out and do it right away."
Flaherty pitched shutout ball for his second straight start to help the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 3-0 to avoid a series sweep.
St. Louis dropped the first three games of the series. Two were one-run defeats, including a 10-9 walk-off loss Wednesday night.
Flaherty (6-5) struck out five, walked two and allowed nine hits. He also threw six scoreless innings against the New York Yankees on July 1 and has lowered his ERA from 4.95 to 4.27 in the two starts.
Chris Stratton replaced Flaherty in the seventh after Miami loaded the bases on a pair of two-out singles and a walk. Stratton got Jesús Sánchez to hit into an inning-ending forceout.
Despite Flaherty giving up the two singles to Luis Arraez and one to Jorge Soler, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol decided to keep Flaherty in the game for one more hitter before he walked Bryan De La Cruz on his season-high 111th pitch.
"It was just a matter of making sure he had something left in the tank, one more hitter," Marmol said. "And he said he did. It was his game at that point, and I wanted to see that at bat. He wanted it, too."
Giovanny Gallegos pitched a 1-2-3 eighth. One night after his throwing error allowed a Marlins win, Jordan Hicks got three outs for his sixth save.
Miami was 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position through the first seven innings.
Nolan Arenado's two-out solo homer off Marlins rookie Eury Pérez in the sixth went 405 feet to right-center and put St. Louis ahead 1-0. It was Arenado's 17th home run of the season and tied him with Nolan Gorman for the team lead.
"I feel we could have won three out of four. But that's how baseball works," Arenado said. "We ended up losing three out of four. That's how the first half has gone."
Pérez (5-3) struck out seven, walked two and gave up three hits in six innings. He was replaced by Dylan Floro after Pérez matched a season-high with 93 pitches. In his previous start on July 1, Pérez lasted just one-third of an inning against Atlanta, giving up six runs and seven hits in an eventual 7-0 loss.
"I think it was a good outing for me, bouncing back from the previous one," Pérez said. "Pitches, some of them were not landing where I wanted, but I've got to continue going out there."
Arraez had his 12th three-hit game of the season and his first multi-hit game of the series. His MLB-leading average is .389.
Marlins rookie Dane Myers has a hit in each of his first three major league games, including multi-hit games on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Alec Burleson singled on a ground ball to right in the seventh, which scored Gorman and made it 2-0.
Gorman had a leadoff double in the seventh and drove in Lars Nootbaar in the eighth with a double.
Miami had 30 runs in the first three games of the series. That was after the Marlins managed seven runs in a three-game series against Atlanta.
ALL STARS
REDS 5, NATIONALS 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Senzel made a leaping catch to save a run in the ninth inning, then hit a two-run homer leading off the 10th to lift Cincinnati over Washington for its 20th win in 24 games.
Cincinnati (49-39) stretched its winning streak to five and maintained a two-game lead over the second-place Brewers in the NL Central heading into a weekend series at Milwaukee.
Senzel preserved a 3-3 tie when he made the leaping catch on CJ Abrams with a runner on second, then hit a leadoff two-run homer in the 10th off Hunter Harvey (3-4). Tony Santillan (1-0) got the win and Alexis Díaz earned his 25th save after allowing Lane Thomas' RBI single.
DODGERS 5, PIRATES 2
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman homered and Julio Urias pitched six innings to help Los Angeles beat Pittsburgh.
The Dodgers took three of four from Pittsburgh to pull within a half-game of slumping Arizona for the NL West lead with two games left before the All-Star break.
Freeman, who will participate in his seventh All-Star Game, was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs. He made a sliding catch, turned a double play and stole a base.
Muncy hit the go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, a two-run shot to center field for his 20th of the season. Freeman led off the inning by legging out a double to the left-field corner, and Muncy then hit the 414-foot home run.
Urias (6-5) allowed two runs on three hits, struck out eight and walked one, all in 88 pitches. Pirates starter Johan Oviedo (3-10) allowed five earned runs on six hits in 6 2/3 innings.
METS 9, DIAMONDBACKS 0
PHOENIX (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and had two triples among his five hits, Francisco Alvarez homered for the third straight game and New York routed Arizona.
Carlos Carrasco (3-3) allowed three hits in eight innings for the once-struggling Mets, who had 17 hits for their fifth straight win.
Alvarez became the first Mets rookie to have three homers in a three-game series twice in a season — Larry Elliot in 1964 was the only other New York rookie to do it once — and Pete Alonso hit his 26th of the season.
The last team to be shut out this season, the Diamondbacks lost their fourth straight and All-Star rookie Corbin Carroll went down with a right arm injury on a swing in the seventh inning. Ryne Nelson (5-5) was the loser.
RED SOX 10, RANGERS 6
BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández blooped a bases-loaded, broken-bat single in the seventh to give the Red Sox the lead and then drove in another run on an infield hit later in the six-run inning as Boston rallied to beat former pitcher Nathan Eovaldi t.
Boston led 1-0 and 3-1 before the AL-West leading Rangers scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth for a 5-3 lead. The Red Sox got one back in the sixth, when they chased Eovaldi, and then sent 12 batters to the plate against four pitchers in the seventh. No. 9 hitter Connor Wong had three hits for Boston, and Josh Winckowski (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning of relief. The Red Sox won for the fifth time in six games.
Josh Sborz (4-4) was charged with three runs on three hits and two walks while getting just two outs.
BREWERS 6, CUBS 5
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Victor Caratini homered off Michael Fulmer (0-5) to break a 5-5 tie in the eighth.
Cody Bellinger was 4 for 4 with three RBIs for the Cubs, finishing a triple shy of the cycle and raising his average to .298.
Milwaukee led 4-1 in the sixth inning and 5-3 in the eighth before Yan Gomes' two-run homer off J.C. Mejía (1-0). Joel Payamps got his third save.
ORIOLES 14, YANKEES 1
NEW YORK (AP) — Gunnar Henderson set career highs with two homers, four hits and five RBIs — all in the first four innings. Henderson hit his first leadoff homer before the Orioles sent 21 batters to the plate in the third and fourth innings, opening a 13-0 lead with 11 hits, three walks and one hit batter.
Luis Severino (1-4) allowed seven runs and 10 hits over 2 2/3 innings and has a 7.38 ERA with a .315 opponents' batting average and .560 slugging percentage.
Baltimore scored its most runs since a 15-10 win over Boston last Aug. 19 and had 20 hits. Kyle Bradish (5-4) allowed three hits over six innings.
PHILLIES 3, RAYS 1, 11 INNINGS
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner had RBI singles off Ryan Thompson (1-2), in the 11th inning and Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep that extended Tampa Bay's losing streak to a season-high five.
Matt Strahm (3-3) worked two innings for Philadelphia, which has won 12 straight road games, one shy of the team record set in 1976.
Tampa Bay was swept at home for the first time this season.
MARINERS 5, ASTROS 1
HOUSTON (AP) — Eugenio Suárez homered twice with three RBIs, J.P. Crawford added a solo shot and Seattle beat Houston.
Suárez connected off Ronel Blanco (2-1) to make it 2-0 in the second and Crawford's homer put Seattle up 3-0 an inning later. Suárez, who also doubled, made it 5-1 with his second home run to start the ninth.
Seattle starter George Kirby (8-7) allowed six hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings to help the Mariners win for the fifth time in six games.
BLUE JAYS 6, WHITE SOX 2, 11 INNINGS, 1ST GAME
BLUE JAYS 5, WHITE SOX 4, 2ND GAME
CHICAGO (AP) — Whit Merrifield hit two solo homers, Matt Chapman also connected and Toronto beat Chicago for a doubleheader sweep.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two hits and two RBIs for Toronto, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning. Fellow All-Star Bo Bichette had four of the team's 16 hits.
Toronto used a six-run 11th inning to beat the White Sox in the opener. George Springer hit a tiebreaking RBI single, and Jordan Romano (4-4) worked the 10th for the win.
The Blue Jays (48-40) completed a season sweep, outscoring Chicago 35-11 in six games. They are 10-2 against the White Sox since the start of last year.
The doubleheader was scheduled after Wednesday night's game was postponed because of rain.
GUARDIANS 6, ROYALS 1
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Josh Naylor homered on consecutive pitches in the sixth inning, powering Cleveland past Kansas City.
Ramírez homered to left field and, Naylor, who missed the previous two games because of tendinitis in his right wrist, drove one over the wall in right against reliever Amir Garrett (0-1).
Andrés Giménez also homered for Cleveland (43-44). The Guardians haven't been at .500 since April 28 at 13-13.
Eli Morgan (4-1) worked a scoreless inning before Enyel De Los Santos, Trevor Stephan and Nick Sandlin completed the six-hitter. Light rain pushed the scheduled start back 81 minutes,
TIGERS 9, ATHLETICS 0
DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez had a two-run single in the first inning and All-Star Michael Lorenzen (3-6) combined with Tyler Holton, Brendan White and Chasen Shreve on a four-hitter.
Jake Marisnick homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, who pitched their fifth shutout of the season.
Rookie Hogan Harris (2-3) allowed a career-high seven runs, eight hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. Oakland has been blanked 10 times and was held to four hits or fewer for the 16th time. At 25-64, the A's are on pace to finish 46-116, the most losses since the 2003 Tigers went 43-119.
___
