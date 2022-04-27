ST. LOUIS (AP) — The New York Mets' hit-by-pitch frustrations boiled over Wednesday when reliever Yoan López threw a pitch near Nolan Arenado's head, sparking a benches-clearing brawl that led to Arenado's ejection in the St. Louis Cardinals' 10-5 victory.
Mets hitter J.D. Davis left in the top of the eighth inning after being hit in the left foot by a pitch from Génesis Cabrera, the major league-leading 19th hit-by-pitch for the Mets this season — including three Tuesday night against St. Louis.
New York appeared to retaliate a half-inning later against Arenado, who reached four times and drove in three runs. López zipped a 94 mph fastball near his head, and Arenado began yelling for López to "do it again." The benches and bullpens cleared, and the teams pushed and shoved near home plate.
"I went a little bit inside, that's part of the game," López said via an interpreter. "That one kind of got away from me."
First-year Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Arenado's reaction was justified.
"When you come up top like that and jeopardize someone's career and life, yeah, I take exception to that," Marmol said. "And I don't think anyone in the big leagues appreciates getting thrown up top."
Cardinals first base coach Stubby Clapp seemed to tackle Mets star Pete Alonso near the center of the melee. Cardinals veteran Adam Wainwright later walked over to Alonso to ask if he was all right.
"Actually, Génesis Cabrera grabbed me by the back of the collar and then then he just ripped down and then the coach just kind of jumped on me and I thought that was kind of cheap going from behind," Alonso said. "I mean, if you want to hold me back, if you want to restrain me, go at me like a man."
Clapp was ejected along with Arenado, but López remained in the game.
Crew Chief Mark Wegner told a pool reporter that Arenado was ejected for charging the mound and Clapp was ejected for "his over aggressive actions" during the fracas.
"I did not believe the pitch was intentional, and both of them, I didn't see any actions that would result in ejection," Wegner said, referring to why he did not eject López or Alonso. "But we're going to watch the videos and write up a report and Major League Baseball will look at it all and see if they see something that we didn't see."
López was high-fived by several teammates when he returned to the dugout after the inning, including Alonso, who was hit by a pitch in the head Tuesday.
"From what I understood, I knew he was uncomfortable from that pitch and he got upset," López said of Arenado. "At that point, I was happy with that because I knew I got him out of his comfort zone. They took him out of the game because of it."
Mets manager Buck Showalter denied after the game that New York felt the need to send a message about the plunkings and said López's pitch wasn't intentional.
"I'll let them handle their players," Showalter said after being asked if Arenado was out of line. "I know, our player got hit in the head and went to first base," referring to Alonso's plunking the night before.
Showalter also said X-rays on Davis' foot were negative, but he'll need further evaluation.
The Mets have been furious by a spate of hit batters, and pitcher Chris Bassitt blamed it largely on inconsistencies in baseballs provided by the league a year after Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers.
"MLB is always concerned about keeping hitters safe from dangerous pitches," a league spokesman said in a statement Wednesday. "We closely analyze trends in the game and have active conversations with our players and coaches to address concerns.
"Through April 26, leaguewide statistics show hit-by-pitch rates and wild pitch rates are down relative to previous seasons. However, one club has been hit more than twice as often as the league average so far in 2022, which is something we will continue to monitor."
Arenado said he had an issue with the location of the pitch rather than being thrown at.
"I'm not saying he's trying to throw it up there," Arenado said. "It's just the ball got away, but that's the problem with that stuff, you know. It's an unfortunate part of the game, but it is part of the game."
Dylan Carlson's two-run triple capped a five-run fourth inning. The Cardinals scored two more runs during the outburst than they had the previous three games combined.
Jake Woodford (1-0) allowed a run in two-plus innings of relief as St. Louis snapped a season-high three-game losing streak.
Mets starter Carlos Carrasco (1-1) gave up a season-high eight runs, seven earned, in a season-low 3 2/3 innings as the Mets had their three-game winning streak snapped.
RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 1
TORONTO (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had four hits and the Red Sox celebrated the return of manager Alex Cora by snapping a four-game losing streak.
Cora rejoined the Red Sox after missing the past six games because of COVID-19. Boston went 1-5 under bench coach Will Venable while Cora was away.
Bogaerts went 4 for 4 with four singles and a walk. Michael Wacha (2-0) earned his second straight win, allowing one run and four hits in six innings.
Toronto reliever Trent Thornton (0-1) allowed two runs in one inning as the Blue Jays lost for the second time in eight games.
WHITE SOX 7, ROYALS 3
CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Vaughn hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the White Sox stopped an eight-game slide.
The winning rally for the White Sox started when Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson hit consecutive two-out singles off Collin Snider (2-1). Scott Barlow then came in, and Vaughn drove his first pitch into the home bullpen in left.
Jake Burger hit a solo homer for Chicago, and Bennett Sousa (1-0) got his first major league win. Kendall Graveman struck out four in two innings to earn his first save of the season.
Whit Merrifield drove in two runs for Kansas City, which lost for the five time in six games.
CUBS 6, BRAVES 3, 10 INNINGS
ATLANTA (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a run-scoring double in the 10th inning, Patrick Wisdom followed with a two-run homer, and Chicago beat Atlanta.
Contreras lined his double to the left field wall off Tyler Matzek (0-1) to drive in automatic runner Ian Happ. After Frank Schwindel struck out, Wisdom launched a drive into the left-center seats for his third homer of the season.
Cubs right-hander Mychal Givens blew a 3-1 lead in the eighth. With two outs, Givens loaded the bases on two singles and a walk. Dansby Swanson tied the game with a two-run single to right.
David Robertson (1-0) ended the eighth and struck out the side in the ninth. Rowan Wick pitched a perfect 10th for his first save.
DIAMONDBACKS 3, DODGERS 1
PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen pitched six scoreless innings, and the Diamondbacks scored two runs after Max Muncy's throwing error in the eighth inning.
Gallen allowed two hits and left with a 1-0 lead, but Ian Kennedy (2-1) gave up Trea Turner's run-scoring single in the eighth inning.
Arizona went back ahead in the bottom half, when Daulton Varsho scored from first base after Muncy threw the ball into right field on Sergio Alcantara's sacrifice bunt. Pinch-hitter Pavin Smith put the Diamondbacks up 3-1 with a groundout off Daniel Hudson (1-1).
Nick Ahmed homered for Arizona, and Mark Melancon worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save.
YANKEES 5, ORIOLES 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit his 350th career homer and lifted a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning.
Joey Gallo also homered for New York for the second straight night, his third straight game with an RBI after going his first 14 games without one.
Stanton is the seventh fastest player to 350 homers, getting there in 1,341 games.
Stanton's performance helped the Yankees win their fifth straight and seventh in eight games. Michael King (2-0) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings for New York, and Clay Holmes tossed a perfect ninth for his second career save.
Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for the Orioles in the sixth. Joey Krehbiel (1-2) got the loss.
PHILLIES 7, ROCKIES 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper had three hits and Odubel Herrera homered, leading the Phillies to their third straight win over the Rockies.
Herrera and Didi Gregorius each drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has outscored Colorado 25-8 in the series. Ranger Suárez (2-0) pitched six innings of three-run ball for the win.
The Phillies earned their first series win since taking two of three from Oakland to open the season and will go for the four-game sweep on Thursday.
C.J. Cron homered and José Iglesias had four singles for the Rockies. Ryan Feltner (0-1) got the loss.
MARLINS 2, NATIONALS 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami's Pablo López lowered his majors-best ERA to 0.39 by throwing six shutout innings.
Jesús Aguilar homered for the Marlins, who moved above .500 for the first time in 2022.
Mixing a four-seam fastball, cutter and changeup before an announced crowd of 13,356, López (3-0) baffled an already-in-trouble Nationals offense, which has managed to score a grand total of 14 runs during a losing streak that grew to seven games.
Washington's Erick Fedde (1-2) yielded two runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Anthony Bender got four outs for his fourth save in five chances.
RAYS 3, MARINERS 2
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Drew Rasmussen struck out nine in six shutout innings, and Tampa Bay stopped Seattle's four-game winning streak.
Kevin Kiermaier hit a two-run homer for the Rays. Rasmussen (1-1) permitted two hits and walked one, and Andrew Kittredge got four outs for his third save in three tries.
Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (1-2) lasted just 11 pitches. He left after being struck on the left wrist by a line drive hit by Harold Ramirez. The hit drove in the first run of the game.
J.P. Crawford and Abraham Toro homered for the Mariners.
BREWERS 3, PIRATES 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyrone Taylor hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh, leading the Brewers to the victory.
Milwaukee's Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter. Ashby pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball. Trevor Gott (1-0) earned the win, and Josh Hader worked the ninth for his 10th save.
Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby's no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single. Kolten Wong had a one-out double in the top of the sixth off Bryse Wilson for the Brewers' first hit.
Wil Crowe (1-1) got the loss, allowing two runs, one earned, and three hits in one inning.
PADRES 8, REDS 5
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurickson Profar hit a three-run homer for San Diego, and MacKenzie Gore struck out 10 over five innings.
Gore (2-0) allowed a run and five hits as the Padres won for the seventh time in nine games. Eric Hosmer drove in two runs, including a leadoff homer in the eighth. Taylor Rogers got one out for his sixth save.
San Diego will go for its second sweep of the season Thursday of the hard-luck Reds, who have lost 12 of 13 amid a rash of injuries and slumps.
Reds starter Vladimir Gutierrez (0-4) went four innings and was charged with six runs and five hits.
Tommy Pham and Brandon Drury homered for Cincinnati. Kyle Farmer hit four doubles and drove in two runs.
TWINS 5, TIGERS 0
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan threw seven innings of one-hit ball and Max Kepler stayed hot with a pair of home runs as the Twins won their sixth game in a row.
Ryan Jeffers homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Minnesota.
Michael Pineda (1-1) took the loss for Detroit. He gave up four runs, including all three Twins homers, in five innings against his former team.
Ryan (3-1) was dominant from the start, holding the Tigers hitless until Miguel Cabrera laced a single in the fourth.
ASTROS 4, RANGERS 3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Tucker hit a three-run double in the fifth inning and Cristian Javier won his first start of the season as Houston beat Texas.
Javier (1-0) allowed two runs in five innings. He was promoted to the role of sixth starter thanks to 8 1/3 shutout innings in three relief appearances.
Tucker scorched an 82 mph curveball to the gap in left-center off reliever Brett Martin (0-2). The ball rolled all the way to the wall to clear the bases.
Ryne Stanek earned his first save since last August. He allowed a run in the ninth but left the potential tying run at third base.
