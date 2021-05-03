ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader homered, Adam Wainwright hung tough and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 6-5 Monday night for their fifth straight win.
Wainwright (1-3), activated from the COVID-19 list to make the start, fell behind 5-2 in the third inning. But he didn't give up any more runs before leaving with two outs in the sixth, and the bullpen preserved his first win of the season.
Genesis Cabrera and Giovanny Gallegos combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Alex Reyes worked around a pair of walks in the ninth to earn his eighth save — he has not allowed an earned run in 14 1/3 innings this season.
Joey Lucchesi (0-2) allowed six runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings after being recalled from the Mets' alternate training site to make the start. He has not pitched into the fourth inning in any of his three starts this season.
Dominic Smith drove in a run on a groundout and Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer to put the Mets up in the third.
Arenado answered with a three-run drive in the bottom half to make it 5-all. His fifth home run of the season landed in the left-field bullpen. Paul DeJong and Tyler O'Neill followed with doubles to put St. Louis ahead.
Bader hit a 450-foot home run to the left field bleachers, a solo drive that made it 2-all in the second. He connected a day after hitting his first homer of the season.
Tommy Edman led off the first inning with a triple and scored on Dylan Carlson's sacrifice fly.
Wainwright hit Tomás Nido in the elbow with the bases loaded to tie it in the second. Two batters later, Jeff McNeil walked to put the Mets up 2-1.
PHILLIES 4, BREWERS 3
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Vince Velasquez threw six sharp innings, J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat Milwaukee.
Velasquez (1-0) allowed one run and four hits, striking out six in his longest outing this season. Hector Neris struck out Lorenzo Cain with the bases loaded in the ninth to preserve the win.
Brewers starter Adrian Houser (2-3) gave up four runs — two earned — and four hits in six innings.
Cain blasted a solo homer onto the concourse behind the left-center field stands to give the Brewers a 1-0 lead in the first in his first at-bat off the injury list. But NL Central-leading Milwaukee couldn't do anything else until Philadelphia went to the bullpen.
Sam Coonrod struck out the side in the seventh but the Brewers loaded the bases the next two innings. Connor Brogdon walked two and yielded an infield single to Christian Yelich in the eighth. After Travis Shaw's sacrifice fly cut it to 4-2, Neris entered. Avisail Garcia's fielder's choice grounder drove in another run.
Neris then picked Garcia off first to end the inning and needed 40 pitches to earn his sixth save in seven chances.
TWINS 6, RANGERS 5
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kenta Maeda steered himself back on track by keeping Texas scoreless into the sixth inning, and Minnesota won the opener of a four-game series.
Maeda (2-2) had a season-high eight strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings, allowing only two singles and two walks in what was by far the best of his six starts this season.
Jorge Polanco had an RBI triple and an RBI double, and rookie Alex Kirilloff kept up his torrid start with two doubles for the Twins. One of them was a two-out, run-scoring line drive to left field in a three-run sixth that came against the left-handed reliever, Kolby Allard, brought in to face him.
Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning for the Rangers. Joey Gallo hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth against Taylor Rogers, who got his second save by striking out García. Dane Dunning (1-2) allowed two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings.
