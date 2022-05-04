The Class 3A-2 regional baseball and softball tournaments, which were scheduled to start Thursday, have been postponed a day because of the threat of severe weather.
Storms are a possibility to cover the state. The tournament director at Walnut Ridge, the site of this year’s regional, have notified coaches that the tournament will start Friday and conclude Saturday.
In baseball on Friday, Rose Bud will play Walnut Ridge at 12:30 p.m. Harding Academy will play Rivercrest at 3 p.m. Pangburn will play Gosnell at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals will be played at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The third-place game is set for 3 p.m. with the championship game to be played at 5:30 p.m.
In softball, Pangburn will play Walnut Ridge on Friday at 12:30 p.m. Harding Academy will play Rivercrest at 3 p.m. Bald Knob will play Gosnell at 5:30 p.m. The semifinals and finals follow the same schedule as baseball.
Other regionals
In the Class 2A Central regional, White County Central will play South Side Bee Branch in baseball today at 12:30 p.m. at South Side Bee Branch.
In the Class 1A-3 regional at Nemo Vista, Bradford’s softball team will play Sacred Heart at 3 p.m. Bradford will play Sacred Heart at 12:30 p.m. in the baseball regional.
