Four of the five 11-man football teams in White County are playing scrimmage games this week.
Beebe is hosting Heber Springs tonight at 6 p.m.
Searcy is traveling to Wynne tonight for a game at 6 p.m.
Riverview travels to Southside Batesville on Thursday. Game time is 7 p.m.
Bald Knob hosts Carlisle on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Harding Academy, the two-time defending Class 3A state champion, does not have a scrimmage game scheduled.
