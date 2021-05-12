White County has numerous teams playing in soccer, baseball and softball state tournaments around the state this week.
Soccer
In Class 3A, Harding Academy’s boys team will play Lisa Academy North today at 4 p.m. at Burns Park. The Wildcats are 9-2-1 on the season.
Harding Academy’s girls will play Lake Village Lakeside at 2 p.m. today at Burns Park. The Lady Wildcats are 5-2 this season.
Riverview’s girls will play Little Rock Episcopal at 2 p.m. at Burns Park. The Lady Raiders are 1-6-2 on the season.
In Class 5A, Searcy’s girls will play Benton at 10 a.m. today at Siloam Springs. The Lady Lions are undefeated this season.
Searcy’s boys will play Benton at 10 a.m. today at Siloam Springs. The Lions are 11-6 on the season.
Baseball
In Class 3A, Harding Academy will play Fouke at 10 a.m. today at Ashdown High School. The Wildcats are 20-5 on the season, riding at 16-game winning streak.
Softball
In Class 1A, Bradford will play Scranton today at 3 p.m. at Izard County Consolidated High School. The Lady Eagles are 13-7 on the season.
In Class 3A, Bald Knob will play Glen Rose today at 12:30 p.m. at Ashdown High School. The Lady Bulldogs are 15-6 on the season.
In Class 5A, Searcy will play Benton today at 10 a.m. at Mountain Home High School. The Lady Lions are 13-11 on the season.
Beebe will play Paragould at 5:30 p.m. today Mountain Home High School. The Lady Badgers are 15-10 on the season.
