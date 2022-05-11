Several White County teams are playing in various state tournament around Arkansas, starting today.
Baseball
Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champions, will play Booneville in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Harrison today at 10 a.m. The Wildcats are 27-3. The Bearcats are 16-7
Also in Class 3A, Pangburn will play Elkins at 12:30 p.m. today. Pangburn is 16-8 while Elkins is 20-8.
Rose Bud will play Paris at 3 p.m. The Ramblers are 20-10. The Eagles are 18-4
Softball
Bald Knob will play Valley Springs in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament today at 10 a.m. in Harrison. The Lady Bulldogs are 14-8 while Valley Springs is 23-7.
Pangburn will play Hackett at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Tigers are 15-8 while the Lady Hornets are 22-7.
In Class 5A, Searcy will play White Hall at 10 a.m. today at Majestic Park in Hot Springs. The Lady Lions are 14-10-1 while the Lady Bulldogs are 17-8.
Beebe will play Vilonia at 12:30 p.m.. The Lady Badgers are 21-5-1. The Lady Eagles are 15-8.
Boys soccer
In Class 3A, Harding Academy will play the Thaden Barnstormers of Bentonville today at 11 a.m. in Harrison. The Wildcats are 11-0-1 while the Barnstormers are 8-7-1
Riverview will play Lincoln at 3 p.m. The Raiders are 7-5-2 while the Wolves are 11-4-2.
In Class 5A, Searcy will play Hot Springs on Thursday at El Dorado. The Lions are 8-2-3 while Hot Springs is 11-4-3.
Girls soccer
Harding Academy, the defending Class 3A state champions, will play the Thaden Lady Barnstormers of Bentonville today at 9 a.m. in Harrison. The Lady Wildcats are 7-2.. The Lady Barnstormers are 2-5-2
Riverview will play Life Way Christian of Centerton today at 5 p.m. The Lady Raiders are 3-8. The Lady Warriors are 8-4-1.
The Searcy Lady Lions, the defending Class 5A state champions, will play White Hall today at noon. The Lady Lions are 13-0-1. The Lady Bulldogs are 6-5-1.
Second-round games in all tournaments will be played Friday. The semifinals are Saturday. The finals for all sports will be played May 19-20 at the Benton High School Sports Complex.
