One week down, a bunch more to go.
The first week of the high school football season has come and gone, and for teams in White County, they went a combined 1-4.
Harding Academy was the lone winner as the Wildcats beat fellow county foe Bald Knob 42-8. The Wildcats are currently on a nine-game winning streak. Their last loss came to Briarcrest, Tennessee, on Sept. 25, 2020, by a score of 63-28.
One of the biggest questions marks facing the Wildcats this year was replacing all-state quarterback Caden Sipe.
Junior Kade Smith, who is a three-sport star at Harding Academy and was MVP of the Class 3A state baseball tournament in May, completed 10 of 14 passes for 193 yards and three scores. He also rushed for 60 yards on nine carries, scoring touchdowns on runs of 2 and 13 yards.
“I thought Kade Smith, the first time he’s played quarterback since ninth grade, played well,” Harding Academy coach Neil Evans said after the win. “What a night he had, not just rushing the ball but protecting the ball too. He did a wonderful job.”
Bald Knob showed some signs on a couple of drives. Quarterback Leason Pierce finished with 91 yards passing on 8 of 19 attempts. He also rushed for 30 yards in the loss.
Harding Academy has the week off before playing at Heber Springs on Sept. 10. night. Bald Knob plays at Rison this Friday.
The Searcy Lions, under new coach Zak Clark, did not fare as well, falling to Class 7A Cabot 35-7.
Clark said his team did some good things during the game but did not fare well in the red zone, converting only 1 of 4 attempts. Another time, the Lions got the ball to the Cabot 26 and could not score.
The Lions will try to get into the win column this Friday, traveling to Little Rock to play the Little Rock Christian Warriors, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 5A by the Arkansas Sports Media.
The Beebe Badgers continued on the tradition of playing Greenbrier in the season opener last Friday. But the Badgers could not overcome the Panthers, falling 45-17.
Beebe trailed 21-10 at halftime.
The Badgers will try to right this ship this week when they host Morrilton on Friday night.
The Riverview Raiders, under first-year coach Chris Keylon, competed for four quarters but ultimately lost 35-7 to Bauxite last Friday.
Keylon was pleased with his team’s effort as they try to learn how to compete and win.
“I’m really, really proud of our guys,” Keylon said. “They played with unbelievable effort.”
The Raiders will travel to Mustang Mountain in North Little Rock to play Central Arkansas Christian on Friday night.
The lone 8-man team in White County, the Rose Bud Ramblers, were scheduled to play at Midland last Friday. According to a Facebook post on the Rose Bud Ramblers football page, the game was cancelled because Midland was down to only nine players.
The Ramblers will try to kick off their season at home this Friday against the Woodlawn Bears.
Despite the lack of victories by area schools last Friday night, it will still a time to celebrate. It’s football season.
