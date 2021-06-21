Several area soccer players were named to the Arkansas Activities Association All-State teams.
Boys
Searcy: Josiah Linderman; Harding Academy: Sikan Akpanudo, Ty Dugger, Kyle Ferrie, Jon David Mills.
Girls
Hagan Bryant, Gabie Eddins, Kalyn Holyfield, Chandler Meadowns, Searcy; Harding Academy: Jama Akpanudo, Calle Citty, Kloey Fullerton, Abby White.
Girls players named to the state all-tournament teams are: Searcy: Gabie Eddins (MVP), Hagan Bryant, Mary Daniels, Chandler Elmore; Harding Academy: Kloey Fullerton (MVP), Jama Akpanudo, Calle Citty, Abby White; Riverview: Tori Estes.
Boys players named to the state all-tournament teams are: Searcy: Josh Linderman; Harding Academy: Ty Dugger, Alex Jones, Ryan McCabe.
