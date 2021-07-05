Two Searcy baseball players were honored by The Associated Press on its All-Arkansas team.
Infielders Kade Smith of Harding Academy and Reid Carpenter of Searcy were named to the team.
Others named to the All-Arkansas Team include:
Pitchers: Connor Johnson of Van Buren, Gage Wood of Batesville, Jackson Wells of Rogers, Alex Bailey of Murfreesboro, Turner Seelinger of Bryant and Jayden Shannon of Tuckerman.
Infielders include: Daedrick Cail of Marion, Traejon Blake of England and Will French of Valley View.
Catchers include: Charlie Carter of Little Rock Christian and Trey Hill of Farmington.
Outfielders include: Jake Henry Williams of Jonesboro, Braylon Bishop of Texarkana, Easton Swofford of South Side Bee Branch, Slade Caldwell of Valley View and Duke Walker of Paris.
Smith and Harding Academy coach Alex Smith were named the Class 3A player and coach of the year. Smith recently committed to play college baseball for the University of Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.