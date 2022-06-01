Austin Williams of Judsonia is a member of the Southeast Missouri State baseball team, which will play in the NCAA Baseball Tournament this week.
Williams, a 2017 graduate of White County Central, is a senior for the Redhawks, who are the fourth seed in the Louisville Regional and will play the Cardinals on Friday in the first round of the regional at 1 p.m.
Williams, the son of Greg and Leslie Williams, started his college career at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge. He then played a year at Three Rivers Community College before transferring to Southeast Missouri State.
As junior in 2021, Williams was 2-3, appearing in 22 games with one start. He had a 5.90 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings. He led the Redhawks with six saves.
This season, Williams has a 4.94 ERA. He is 7-3 in 24 appearances. He has started three games. He has 67 strikeouts in 59 innings pitched.
The Redhawks are 37-20, having won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Their game with Louisville will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
