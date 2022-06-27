CONWAY — The East all-star football team scored the last 47 points of the game to beat the West 54-9 in the culmination of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star weekend on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas on Saturday.
The football game was played with several athletes from White County playing for the East squad. Harding Academy players included Andrew Miller and Jacob Breezeel. Searcy players included Daniel Perry Jr., Reid Miles, Braden Oliver and Lucius Sparks.
Miller rushed for 29 yards on 10 carries. Perry had 2 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception. Oliver had 1 tackle and a forced fumble.
On Saturday, Beebe’s Riley Marshall was the county’s lone participant in basketball, helping the East to an 87-75 win over the West. Marshall played 12 minutes, scoring 5 points. He had 2 assists and 2 rebounds and took 2 charges.
Friday night was the time for the baseball, softball, soccer and volleyball games.
In the baseball doubleheader, the first game ended in a 2-2 tie. The West won the second game 4-2.
Playing for the East were Harding Academy’s Gavin Alveti and Chris Anderson. Rose Bud coach Taylor Cooper was an East assistant.
The West won the girls soccer game 4-0. Searcy goalkeeper Shelby Webb was named the East’s most outstanding player. Also playing for the East from White County were Mariana Osornia and Harding Academy’s Abby White. Harding Academy coach Angie Harlow was an East assistant.
The West won the boys soccer game 2-1. Playing for the East from White County were Harding Academy’s Sikan Akpanudo and Ryan McGaha and Beebe’s Jaffett Rodriguez.
