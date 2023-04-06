ATLANTA (AP) — Orlando Arcia continues to show he can be more than a defensive fill-in while the Atlanta Braves wait for another player to take the shortstop position.
Aricia's hitting is a big reason the Braves have enjoyed a strong start to the season.
Arcia singled in the winning run in the ninth inning for his third hit and the Braves beat the San Diego Padres 7-6 on Thursday night in their home opener.
Arcia hit a third-inning homer and also had a double. He is hitting .370 and has been a major surprise for anyone who expected two of the team's top prospects, Vaughn Grissom or Braden Shewmake, to win the position left vacant when Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs.
"If he keeps hitting the way he's hitting, we're going to be in a really good spot," said Spencer Strider, who gave up three runs in five innings.
Arcia said through a translator Grissom and Shewmake, who began the season at Triple-A Gwinnett, "are extremely talented. As for me, I'm really grateful for the opportunity."
The Braves (6-1) won the opener of the four-game series.
With two outs in the ninth, pinch-hitter Eddie Rosario doubled to the right-field corner off right-hander Nabil Crismatt (0-1). Arcia followed with the single to center field that drove in Rosario to set off an on-field celebration.
"I like those situations," Arcia said. "I like those situations a lot. I just tell myself I want to do whatever I can to help the team win."
A.J. Minter (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth.
The Padres took a 6-4 lead in the eighth. Xander Bogaerts raced home from third base on a wild pitch from Kirby Yates. José Azocar followed with a bunt that Yates fielded before throwing wide of first base for an error. Cronenworth scored as Azocar raced to third base.
The Braves pulled even in the bottom of the eighth. Arcia doubled and scored on Olson's single off Tim Hill. Travis d'Arnaud's single to right field drove in Olson for a 6-6 tie. Juan Soto's diving catch of Ozzie Albies' pop fly to shallow left field ended the inning.
Matt Carpenter hit a three-run homer and Jake Cronenworth added a solo shot for the Padres.
Arcia's second homer of the season, a line-drive shot off Blake Snell caught by a fan with a baseball glove on the front row of the left-field seats, gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead.
Carpenter pulled a low inside pitch from Spencer Strider over the right-field wall for a three-run homer to give the Padres a 3-2 lead in the fourth.
Bogaerts delivered a defensive highlight in the third after the Braves had runners on first and second with one out. Travis d'Arnaud hit a sharp grounder to Bogaerts' right. Bogaerts made a diving stop before throwing from his knees to Ha-Seong Kim at second base to start a double play.
SNELL'S STRUGGLES
Snell issued four walks, including three in the fourth. Snell's bases-loaded walk to Matt Olson forced in a run to give Atlanta a 4-3 lead. Domingo Tapia struck out Austin Riley to end the inning. Snell allowed four runs in 3 2/3 innings, leaving his ERA at 7.88 after two starts.
RED SOX 6, TIGERS 3
DETROIT (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the sixth inning and Boston went on to beat Detroit.
Miguel Cabrera hit a two-out RBI single in the third inning of his final home opener to put Detroit up 3-1.
Boston, swept at home earlier in the week by Pittsburgh, bounced back with a run in the third and fourth before surging into the lead with a four-run sixth.
Chris Sale (1-0) gave up four hits and three runs and three walks while striking out seven in five innings. John Schreiber, Chris Martin, Ryan Brasier and combined to throw three innings of scoreless relief and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his first save with Boston.
Spencer Turnbull (0-2) allowed five runs and five hits and two walks over 5 2-3 innings. Jose Cisnero gave up the three-run homer to Duvall, the first batter he faced.
Detroit catcher Jake Rogers fired up fans — bundled up on a chilly afternoon — by turning on an inside pitch and sending it 414 feet to left to put Detroit up 2-0 in the second.
GIANTS 16, WHITE SOX 6
CHICAGO (AP) — J.D. Davis hit a grand slam in the ninth off mop-up reliever Hanser Alberto for his third hit, Michael Conforto had a three-run homer among three hits and San Francisco powered past Chicago.
Mike Yastrzemski and Wilmer Flores each launched a two-run shot in San Francisco's five-homer, 20-hit attack. Rookie catcher Blake Sabol hit the first home run of his career and added two singles to give him four total hits in his first six games.
The Giants hit 13 home runs in the three-game series on Chicago's South Side, starting with seven in a 12-3 win on Monday. They have 15 homers overall, the most in franchise history through their first six games since the team started keeping records in 1901.
Jakob Junis (2-0) threw four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief. Lance Lynn (0-1) was the loser.
ROCKIES 1, NATIONALS 0
DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched four-hit ball over 6 2/3 innings, Jurickson Profar made several nifty catches in left field and Colorado beat Washington in its home opener
Kris Bryant drove in the only run with a single in the fifth. It was the 12th 1-0 game in Denver — the 11th at Coors Field — and first since July 4, 2018, when Colorado beat San Francisco. It was a quick game at Coors Field, too, taking 2 hours, 18 minutes. Last season's home opener lasted 3:09.
Freeland (2-0), who is from Denver, struck out five and walked two before turning things over to the bullpen. Another Denver product, Pierce Johnson, pitched a perfect ninth for his second save.
Josiah Gray (0-2) took the loss. The Nationals have dropped four straight.
BLUE JAYS 6, ROYALS 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kevin Gausman pitched six scoreless innings, Vlad Guerrero Jr. and Cavan Biggio hit home runs and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third straight victory.
Gausman (1-1) gave up four hits to the struggling Royals, striking out seven and walking two. Kansas City did not have a runner reach second base until the sixth inning. The Royals scored three runs in the eighth to avoid their fourth shutout of the season. Adam Cimber earned his first save.
Jordan Lyles (0-2) was the loser.
