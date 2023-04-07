The Searcy Sharks Swim Team hosted its April Pools Day swim meet on April 1, 2023 at the Searcy Swim Center. The event featured 63 swimmers from teams across the state, including Jonesboro, Bryant, Lonoke, and Searcy.
Coach Cathie Threlkeld led the Sharks with several swimmers setting personal bests. The strong community support was evident, with over 30 volunteers from Searcy helping to conduct the meet.
"The swimmers performed exceptionally well, and the community's support was outstanding. It's great to see the passion for swimming in our community, and we're excited for future events," said Threlkeld.
In addition to the April Pools Day swim meet, the Searcy Sharks Swim Team is excited to announce its upcoming summer program. The program runs from May 1 through August 11 and features practices on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:00-4:45 pm in May, and then Monday through Thursday from 9:30-10:15 am starting on June 1.
The program fee is $150, which covers all practices and includes a team swim cap and t-shirt. The team will participate in swim meets held on Saturdays, which will cost extra (an average of $10 per meet). Tryouts for the summer program will be held on April 17 & 18 at 4:00.
Any child between the ages of 5 and 18 who wishes to join the Searcy Sharks Swim Team can find more information at searcysharks.com. The team welcomes new members and looks forward to developing the talents of young swimmers in the community.
