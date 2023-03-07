Alabama freshman Brandon Miller, whose tremendous season on the court has been clouded by controversy off it, is The Associated Press player of the year and newcomer of the year in the Southeastern Conference.

Texas A&M's Buzz Williams was named coach of the year on Tuesday in voting by 14 reporters who cover the SEC.

