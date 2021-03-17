PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo came up big in overtime, and then took a seat — right on the court.
Antetokounmpo scored 10 of his 32 points in the extra session to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 109-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in a matchup of two of the Eastern Conference's best teams.
After being hounded by Philadelphia All-Star Ben Simmons for most of the game, Antetokounmpo found his offense late with Simmons in foul trouble.
He scored 10 straight Bucks points, the last a 10-foot jumper in the lane that pushed Milwaukee's lead to 105-98 with 1:11 left in overtime. He sat on the court near the 76ers bench after the bucket, drawing boos from the fans.
"I haven't seen that, that's what I felt like I wanted to do at the time," he said. "I was just trying to have fun and enjoy the moment."
The 76ers weren't thrilled with the show of joy.
"I wanted to go and Stone Cold Stunner him, but I already had one tech," Philadelphia's Dwight Howard said. "He had a hell of a game. I don't want to talk trash or say anything negative, but we'll see him again."
With P.J. Tucker reportedly headed to Milwaukee in a trade with Houston, Donte DiVincenzo scored 20 points and Jrue Holiday added 19 for the Bucks, who have won five in a row and 10 of 11.
Milwaukee's D.J. Augustin and D.J. Wilson, who according to ESPN will be traded to the Rockets, did not play. Torrey Craig, reportedly headed to Phoenix in a separate deal to clear salary space for Tucker, also sat out.
Antetokounmpo finished with 15 rebounds and five assists, ending a streak of three straight triple-doubles. The two-time MVP had just four points and four shots, including a 3-point attempt that was woefully short, in the opening 24 minutes.
"I wasn't having fun," he said.
That changed in overtime.
"I just tried to be aggressive," he said. "There are going to be times when I have to be aggressive and go downhill and there are times when I have to find my teammates."
Tobias Harris scored 19 points and Danny Green added 18 for Philadelphia, which had its six-game winning streak snapped. Philadelphia All-Star Joel Embiid sat for the third straight game with a bruised left knee. Simmons had 13 points and 12 assists and hit a late 3-pointer.
"They flipped the switch in the second half," Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers said.
The Bucks (26-14) pulled within 1 1/2 games of the East-leading 76ers (28-13).
NETS 125, PACERS 115
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — James Harden had 40 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds for his 11th triple-double of the season, leading Brooklyn past Indiana.
The Nets were without fellow All-Stars Kyrie Irving (groin) and Kevin Durant (hamstring) and newcomer Blake Griffin (knee).
Harden hit a runner in the lane to tie it at 96 early in the fourth. That started a 13-4 run that included Harden's 3-pointer and another layup that pushed it to 109-100.
Joe Harris added 19 points for the Nets, and Jeff Green and Tyler Johnson each had 15.
Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double with 18 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.
CAVALIERS 117, CELTICS 110
CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 29 points, Darius Garland added 25 and Cleveland's young guards made big plays down the stretch to beat Boston.
The Cavs ended a four-game losing streak and a nine-game skid against Boston.
Cleveland played with a lead all night, but the Cavs had to hold off a second-half rally by Boston led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum scored 29 points and Brown 28 for the Celtics, who lost at home to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night.
WARRIORS 108, ROCKETS 94
HOUSTON (AP) — Draymond Green had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season and Golden State handed Houston its franchise-record 18th straight loss.
Houston's skid surpasses the 17 straight losses by the San Diego Rockets in 1968, when they went 15-67 in their first year as a franchise. It's the first time the Rockets have lost nine consecutive home games since they dropped 11 straight in 1983.
Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers for the Warriors. Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 25 points.
KINGS 121, WIZARDS 119
WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give lift Sacramento over Washington.
Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento.
Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists — his 11th triple-double of the season — for the Wizards, and Beal scored 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting.
SPURS 106, BULLS 99
CHICAGO (AP) — Jakob Poeltl tied a career high with 20 points and set one with 16 rebounds and San Antonio used a huge fourth quarter to beat Chicago.
The Spurs trailed by 23 in the second quarter and were down 58-40 after their lowest-scoring first half of the season. But they dominated Chicago 39-19 in the fourth to come away with their second straight win after losing three of four.
Zach LaVine led Chicago with 29 points.
PISTONS 116, RAPTORS
DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey had 28 points and 12 rebounds and Detroit overcame Norman Powell's 43 points to beat Toronto.
Bey was 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Delon Wright added 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jerami Grant had 23 points.
Chris Boucher added 21 points for the Raptors. They have lost six straight.
