CHICAGO (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo stayed on the ground, grimacing in pain before heading to the locker room. A sprained wrist in the early going ended his night.
Not before he set yet another franchise record.
Antetokounmpo became Milwaukee's career assists leader before getting injured, and the Bucks won their 12th straight, beating the Chicago Bulls 112-100 on Thursday night.
Brook Lopez scored a season-high 33 points. Jevon Carter had 22 against his hometown team, and Jrue Holiday added 15 points and nine assists.
The Bucks were never seriously threatened. But Antetokounmpo's injury early in the second quarter cast a bit of a cloud over a team that otherwise has so much going for it heading into the All-Star break.
Coach Mike Budenholzer said initial reports were "hopeful" and the X-ray was "clean."
"We'll just see how he feels tomorrow, see how he feels the next few days and continue to evaluate it," Budenholzer said.
He had "no idea" if Antetokounmpo would travel to Salt Lake City for the All-Star Game.
The two-time MVP was hurt trying to block a finger roll attempt by Chicago's Coby White after the guard drove past him. He jammed his wrist when he reached out — perhaps to soften the blow — as he crashed into the padded stanchion. He continued to flex his hand and got subbed out a few seconds later before heading to the locker room.
"He's a guy that's attacking the basket all the time," Budenholzer said. "He's fearless. He takes a lot of falls so you kind of learn to just expect him to always just bounce back up, and that's what we're hoping for from this one."
Antetokounmpo finished with a season-low two points and three assists, giving him 3,274 over 10 seasons to break Paul Pressey's record of 3,272 from 1982 to 1990. He also had seven rebounds.
CLIPPERS 116, SUNS 107
PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George and Terance Mann each scored 26 points and Los Angeles beat Phoenix in the final NBA game before the All-Star break.
Kahwi Leonard added 16 points, all in the second half, and nine rebounds. Ivica Zubac and Eric Gordon each scored 13 points and Zubac had 12 rebounds.
The Suns missed nine of their first 10 3-point attempts, with only Josh Okogie warming up later in the game. Okogie led Phoenix with 24 points. He was 6 of 12 from behind the arc, but the rest of the Suns made five combined.
Devin Booker had 19 points and nine assists for Phoenix. Deandre Ayton scored 18 points and newcomer Terrance Ross had 16 points. Booker was 1 of 6 from 3-point range, but tied Steve Nash's franchise record with 1,051 3s.
WIZARDS 114, TIMBERWOLVES 106
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bradley Beal had 13 of his 35 points over the final 4 1/2 minutes and Washington overcame a 20-point deficit to beat Minnesota.
Kyle Kuzma — who had 16 points on just 6-for-21 shooting — swished a top-of-the-key fadeaway for a 107-106 lead that was Washington's first of the game with 1:14 to go.
Beal, who topped the 30-point mark for the third time in four games, followed with a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left — after a miss by Minnesota's Anthony Edwards — to make it 110-106.
Edwards had 18 of his 34 points in the first quarter to help the Timberwolves surge to a 30-10 lead. They were still ahead 99-92 with 4:38 left after three free throws by Kyle Anderson, before Beal hit a wide-open 3-pointer to spark his late surge.
Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 19 rebounds for the Timberwolves.
