ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels are highly unlikely to trade Shohei Ohtani if they remain in playoff contention this summer, general manager Perry Minasian said Tuesday.

Minasian didn't unequivocally vow he won't trade Ohtani, who is scheduled to enter unrestricted free agency after the season. But the GM underlined his season-long stance on the issue while strongly indicating he still intends to do everything possible to end the Angels' eight-year playoff drought — and that includes taking the massive risk of losing their two-way superstar in free agency.

