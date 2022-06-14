OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A look at the eight teams competing in the College World Series, which starts Friday at Charles Schwab Field. (Capsules in order of CWS opening games. Coaches' records through super regionals):
ARKANSAS (43-19)
Coach: Dave Van Horn (793-421 in 20 seasons at Arkansas, 1,378-661 in 34 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Stillwater Regional: beat Grand Canyon 7-1, beat Oklahoma State 20-12, lost to Oklahoma State 14-10 in 10 innings, beat Oklahoma State 7-3. Won Chapel Hill Super Regional: beat North Carolina 4-1, beat North Carolina 4-3.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 4-5 (0-1 vs. Stanford, 1-2 vs. Texas A&M, 2-1 vs. Mississippi, 2-1 vs. Auburn).
Last CWS appearance: 2019.
All-time record in CWS: 15-20 in 10 appearances.
Meet the Razorbacks: C Michael Turner (.311, 9 HRs, 48 RBIs), 1B Peyton Stovall (.286, 5, 21), 2B Robert Moore (.223, 8, 42), SS Jalen Battles (.293, 10, 44), 3B Cayden Wallace (.299, 15, 57), LF Zack Gregory (.225, 5, 16), CF Braydon Webb (.282, 15, 40), RF Chris Lanzilli (.322, 8, 33), DH Brady Slavens (.259, 15, 55). Starting rotation: RHP Connor Noland (7-5, 3.86 ERA), LHP Hagen Smith (6-2, 4.85), RHP Jaxon Wiggins (6-3, 6.12). Relievers: RHP Will McEntire (1-2, 2.81), RHP Kole Ramage (3-2, 4.56), LHP Evan Taylor (5-0, 3.46), RHP Brady Tygart (3-4, 3.82), LHP Zack Morris (6-0, 1.89), RHP Zebulon Vermillion (2-0, 2.59), RHP Gabriel Starks (0-0, 2.45).
MLB Alumni: Andrew Benintendi, Dallas Keuchel, Darrel Akerfelds, Craig Gentry, Logan Forsythe, Eric Hinske, Randy Jackson, Jeff King, Les Lancaster, Cliff Lee, Tim Lollar, Kevin McReynolds, Tom Pagnozzi, Robert Person, Johnny Ray, Drew Smyly.
Short hops: Razorbacks have hit at least 100 homers in back-to-back seasons. ... Van Horn is wearing jersey No. 21 this season after giving the No. 2 he's worn since his playing days to Battles. Van Horn told Battles he could have the number if he came back for his senior season in 2022. ...
Quotable: "I think this team likes feeling like their back's up against the wall. I think that for some reason, that really gets us more confident and makes us hit more." — Slavens.
STANFORD (47-16)
Coach: David Esquer (181-68 in 5 seasons at Stanford; 706-535-2 in 23 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Stanford regional: beat Binghamton 20-7, lost 5-2 to Texas State, beat UC Santa Barbara 8-4, beat Texas State 8-4, beat Texas State 4-3. Won Stanford Super Regional: lost 13-12 to Connecticut, beat Connecticut 8-2, beat Connecticut 10-5.
2021 record vs. CWS teams: 1-0 (1-0 vs. Arkansas).
Last CWS appearance: 2021.
All-time record in CWS: 41-31 in 17 appearances (won 1987 and 1988 national titles).
Meet the Cardinal: C Kody Huff (.325, 13 HRs, 51 RBIs), 1B Carter Graham (.333, 22, 78), 2B Brett Barrera (.355, 11, 52), SS Adam Crampton (.306, 1, 39), 3B Drew Bowser (.297, 18, 50), LF Eddie Park (.318, 0, 15), CF Brock Jones (.327, 20, 56), RF Braden Montgomery (.297, 18, 57), DH Tommy Troy (.347, 7, 23). Starting rotation: RHP Alex Williams (8-3, 2.88 ERA), RHP Joey Dixon (6-3, 3.96), RHP Ty Uber (4-1, 4.99). Relievers: RHP Brandt Pancer (3-0, 3.26), LHP Drew Dowd (6-0, 4.79), LHP Ryan Bruno (6-1, 2.61), RHP Max Meier (1-0, 6.28), RHP Tommy O'Rourke (3-5, 4.45), RHP Nathan Fleischli (0-0, 8.71), RHP Cody Jensen (1-0, 5.57), LHP Quinn Mathews (9-1, 2.62, 9 saves).
MLB Alumni: Bob Boone, Steve Buechele, Jack McDowell, Mike Mussina, Jeffrey Hammonds, A.J. Hinch, Kyle Peterson, Paul Carey, Ed Sprague, Ryan Garko, Drew Storen, Michael Taylor, Stephen Piscotty, Tommy Edman.
Short hops: Cardinal have won 22 of 24. ... Among three teams in tournament history to score at least eight runs in all three of their super regional games. ... Hit tournament-leading 22 homers in eight games. ... Mathews has recorded two straight nine-out saves. ... Cardinal have reached CWS all six times they've hosted a super regional.
OKLAHOMA (42-22)
Coach: Skip Johnson (154-102 in 5 years at Oklahoma).
Road to Omaha: Won Gainesville Regional: beat Liberty 16-3, beat Florida 9-4, lost to Florida 7-2, beat Florida 5-4. Won Blacksburg Super Regional: beat Virginia Tech 5-4, lost to Virginia Tech 14-8, beat Virginia Tech 11-2.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 3-2 (1-0 vs. Auburn, 2-2 vs. Texas).
Last CWS appearance: 2010.
All-time record in CWS: 15-16 in 10 appearances (won national titles in 1951, 1994).
TEXAS A&M (42-18)
Coach: Jim Schlossnagle (42-18 in 1 season at Texas A&M; 853-411 (21 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won College Station regional: beat Oral Roberts 8-2, beat Louisiana 9-6, beat TCU 15-9. Won College Station super regional: beat Louisville 5-4, beat Louisville 4-3.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 6-4 (1-2 vs. Auburn, 1-0 vs. Texas, 2-1 vs. Arkansas, 2-1 vs. Mississippi).
Last CWS appearance: 2017.
All-time record in CWS: 2-12 in 6 appearances.
NOTRE DAME (40-15)
Coach: Link Jarrett (85-30 in 3 seasons at Notre Dame, 300-196 in 10 seasons).
Road Omaha: Won Statesboro regional: beat Texas Tech 3-2, beat Georgia Southern 6-4, beat Texas Tech 2-1. Won Knoxville super regional: beat Tennessee 8-6, lost 12-4 to Tennessee, beat Tennessee 7-3.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 0-0.
Last CWS appearance: 2002.
All-time record in CWS: 3-4 in 2 appearances.
TEXAS (47-20)
Coach: David Pierce (219-114 in 6 seasons at Texas, 416-223 in 11 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Austin regional: beat Air Force 11-3, beat Louisiana Tech 5-2, beat Air Force 10-1. Won Greenville super regional: lost 13-7 to East Carolina, beat East Carolina 9-8, beat East Carolina 11-1.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 2-3 (0-1 vs. Texas A&M, 2-2 vs. Oklahoma).
Last CWS appearance: 2021.
All-time record in CWS: 88-63 in 37 appearances (won national titles in 1949, 1950, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005).
MISSISSIPPI (37-22)
Coach: Mike Bianco (849-484-1 in 22 seasons at Ole Miss, 949-555-1 in 25 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Coral Gables Regional: beat Arizona 7-4, beat Miami 2-1, beat Arizona 22-6. Won Hattiesburg Super Regional: beat Southern Mississippi 10-0, beat Southern Mississippi 5-0.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 4-5 (2-1 vs. Auburn, 1-2 vs. Arkansas, 1-2 vs. Texas A&M).
Last CWS appearance: 2014.
All-time record in CWS: 5-10 in 5 appearances.
AUBURN (42-20)
Coach: Butch Thompson (221-162 in 7 seasons at Auburn, 260-183 in 8 seasons overall).
Road to Omaha: Won Auburn Regional: beat Southeastern Louisiana 19-7, beat Florida State 21-7, beat UCLA 11-4. Won Corvallis Super Regional: beat Oregon State 7-5, lost 4-3 to Oregon State, beat Oregon State 4-3.
2022 record vs. CWS teams: 6-4 (1-0 vs. Oklahoma, 1-2 vs. Mississippi, 2-1 vs. Texas A&M, 1-0 vs. Stanford, 1-2 vs. Arkansas).
Last CWS appearance: 2019.
All-time record in CWS: 3-10 in 5 appearances.
