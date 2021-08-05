TOKYO (AP) — April Ross now has the complete set of Olympic beach volleyball medals: silver in London, bronze in Rio de Janeiro and a gold she won with Alix Klineman at the Tokyo Games on Friday with a victory over Australia.
The Americans beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 under a blazing sun in a match that was mercifully quick for the biggest crowd yet at Shiokaze Park — about 60 people in the temporary stadium that seats 9,600.
Playing in 92-degree Fahrenheit (33 Celsius) temperatures under the hot Tokyo sun, the Americans finished off the Aussies in 43 minutes. In the bronze medal match earlier Friday, Joana Heidrich and Anouk Verge-Depre of Switzerland cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia.
The silver for Australia was its first beach volleyball medal since Natalie Cook and Kerri Pottharst took gold on Bondi Beach in 2000. But they were never really close against the Americans, who tied for the top spot in the Olympic qualification points race and lost just one set in seven matches in Tokyo.
With side changes every seven points and technical timeouts every 14, the players retreated to benches, where an awning was rolled up over their heads for shade. A towel covered the seat so they wouldn't stick to the hot cushion; support staff put icepacks on their heads, or wrapped them in wet towels.
And then there was hydration. So much hydration.
Klineman, a first-time Olympian, and Ross, who has three medals in as many trips to the Summer Games, needed just 20 minutes to claim the first set. They fell behind 2-0 in the second before scoring 10 straight points to pull away.
That silenced the chants of "Aussie! Aussie! Aussie! Oi! Oi! Oi!" from the Australians in their bright yellow shirts and brought out the cheers of "U-S-A!" from those in the red, white and blue. Australia survived three championship points before Artacho del Solar served into the net to seal the U.S. victory.
After a long hug, Klineman went to the bench to douse herself in water, then the pair went over to the stands and posed with an American flag.
The Swiss cruised to a straight-set victory over Latvia to claim the first Olympic medal ever for their country's women on the beach. They edged Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka 21-19 in the first set before opening a 5-1 lead in the second and pulling away to win 21-15.
Graudina was the first person to make the Olympics after coming up through an NCAA beach volleyball program that started in 2012. She played at Southern California, where she was the 2019 national player of the year and led the Trojans to the 2021 national championship.
___
The number of Games-related COVID-19 infections has risen to 387 as Tokyo records more than 5,000 cases in one day for the first time during the pandemic.
Tokyo Olympics organizers added 29 cases to its tally from July 1 through Thursday. No athletes or residents of the Olympic Village are among the new cases.
The 387 total includes 207 contractors, living in Japan and visiting from abroad, who are working at the Games.
Tokyo authorities announced a daily total of 5,042 new cases on Thursday.
Japanese Prime Minister Yosihide Suga said Thursday "infections are expanding at a pace we have never experienced before." He ruled out an link to hosting the Olympics during a state of emergency.
___
Dawid Tomala of Poland has won what might be the last 50-kilometer race walk at the Olympics.
Tomala won in 3 hours, 50 minutes and 8 seconds in Sapporo for the gold medal.
Jonathan Hilbert of German was second, 36 seconds behind Tomala in 3:50:44. Evan Dunfee of Canada was third in 3:50:59. The race walking events were moved to Sapporo because of Tokyo's summer heat and humidity.
The 50-kilometer walk has been dropped from the schedule for the next Olympics in Paris in 2024 and may not return.
It was first introduced at the 1932 Los Angeles Olympics and has been held at every Games since with the exception of Montreal in 1976.
___
The International Olympic Committee says it has removed two Belarus team coaches from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to Belarus.
The IOC says it canceled and removed the credentials of Artur Shimak and Yury Maisevich.
The IOC says the men "were requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately and have done so … in the interest of the wellbeing of the athletes."
Shimak and Maisevich continued to have contact with Belarus athletes since Sunday after the IOC linked them to taking Tsimanouskaya in a car to the airport to put her on a plane to Belarus.
Tsimanouskaya had criticized team coaches on social media and is now in Poland with a humanitarian visa.
The IOC says Shimak and Maisevich "will be offered an opportunity to be heard" by its disciplinary commission investigating the case.
___
Dutch Olympic track cyclist Laurine van Riessen is recovering in a Tokyo hospital a day after a harrowing crash in the keirin semifinals at the Izu Velodrome.
Van Riessen was briefly knocked unconscious when she collided with British rider Katy Marchant at more than 40 mph. Van Riessen remained on the apron of the track for several minutes before doctors loaded her onto a stretcher and removed her from the velodrome.
She was transferred to a Tokyo hospital and diagnosed with a broken collarbone, broken ribs and a bruised lung.
A spokesperson for the Dutch track team says Van Riessen is well but can't remember the fall. The team doctor is with her and Van Riessen was able to make clear that the pain is mostly in her shoulder.
Van Riessen's teammate, Shanne Braspennincx, went on to win the gold medal in keirin, a six-lap race where the first three are paced by a motorized bike and the last three are a free-for-all sprint to the finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.